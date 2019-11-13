Sotheby's International Realty® Appoints Longtime Brand Leader Brad Nelson as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK and MADISON, N.J., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty® today announced the appointment of A. Bradley Nelson as Chief Marketing Officer of the global residential real estate brand. Nelson, who for nearly a decade has held various senior marketing roles within Sotheby's International Realty's owned brokerage and two of its most successful affiliates, will focus on supporting the brand's affiliated agents and companies by developing and delivering industry-leading marketing, product and technology offerings.

"Since announcing the integration of our company-owned brokerage and affiliate network into one aligned Sotheby's International Realty last spring, we've been able to move faster, operate more efficiently and ultimately, better support our affiliated agents and companies," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer, Sotheby's International Realty. "Sotheby's International Realty is a very strong and well-established brand, and with Brad's deep understanding of both industry dynamics and the needs of our affiliated agents, I am confident we will help them, along with our affiliates, become even more successful."

Nelson, who joined Premier Sotheby's International Realty in 2009, most recently served as senior vice president of marketing for the Sotheby's International Realty company-owned brokerage where he was responsible for 12 flagship metropolitan and resort markets across the United States, from San Francisco to Southampton. Since the brand's integration in March 2019, he has focused on recruiting and high-value listings. Over the years, Nelson has helped secure and market many of the Sotheby's International Realty brand's most high-profile listings, recruited some of the most successful agents in the network and helped navigate complex technology, staffing and media strategies in a constantly changing industry.

"We are fortunate to have so many smart and successful agents affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty," said Nelson. "By focusing on their end-user experience in our marketing, product and technology offerings, and by leveraging exclusive marketing partnerships offered by Sotheby's auction house and our media partners, I believe we can help them effectively navigate the current competitive and transformational real estate environment as they focus on expertly serving their clients."

"As a proven advocate for the agent and a leader who is deeply engrained in the industry, Brad will leverage the voice of the customer to build on our success and help affiliated agents and owners further grow in their respective markets," added White.

Nelson assumes the responsibilities of former Sotheby's International Realty CMO Kevin Thompson.

