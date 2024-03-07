Sotheby's International Realty Expands in California

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced that Vista Real Estate in Northern California has joined the network and will now operate as Shasta Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in the state of California and its 111th office in the state.

The company is owned and operated by Chad Phillips, who brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to the company. Headquartered in Redding, California, Shasta Sotheby's International Realty will service four counties including Shasta County, Siskiyou County, Trinity County, and Tehama County.

"Homebuyers migrate to the Shasta County area to enjoy its world-class outdoor recreational pursuits and scenic views," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "The area is seeing interest from domestic buyers in major cities alongside the West Coast looking for a change of scenery and slower living. Chad has served the area as a top agent of luxury home sales for nearly two decades, and I greatly look forward to supporting the Shasta Sotheby's International Realty team as we further expand our presence in the state of California."

"The real estate market in Shasta County is a diverse mix of ranches, riverfront and lakeside residences, and homes with mountain views," said Phillips. "Our mission has always been to provide luxury service to our clients with the utmost professionalism and compassion regardless of price point. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty enables us to elevate our operations to a global scale, while utilizing the brand's best-in-class marketing tools and resources."

The company currently consists of 36 real estate agents with plans for continued growth.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,500 affiliated independent sales associates located in more than 1,115 offices in 84 countries and territories worldwide. Shasta Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,115 offices located in 84 countries and territories worldwide, including 49 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

