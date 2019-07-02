Sotheby's International Realty Brand Expands into Arkansas

MADISON, N.J., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced that Portfolio Luxury Real Estate Redefined in Rogers, Arkansas is the newest member of its global network and will now operate as Portfolio Sotheby's International Realty– the brand's first affiliated office in the state.

Owned and operated by Kristen Boozman, the firm will serve the luxury residential real estate markets in Northwest Arkansas, including Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale.

"Once a rural community, Northwest Arkansas has transformed into a national center for culture, commerce and entrepreneurism," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty. "Kristen and her team have served the Northwest Arkansas market for more than a decade and we are proud to welcome Portfolio Sotheby's International Realty to the brand's vast network. The addition not only marks the Sotheby's International Realty brand's expansion into a new market, it enables us to service one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas and top 10 best places to live in the country."

"Our mission has always been to offer the highest level of service, making the Sotheby's International Realty brand a perfect fit for our values and company culture," said Boozman. "For us, our responsibility goes far beyond assisting our clients in the purchasing and selling of real estate. We are ambassadors of our community and of our industry. As Northwest Arkansas continues to grow and attract talent from all over the world, our affiliation with the Sotheby's International Realty brand will enable us to promote our clients and acquire new customers on a global scale."

Portfolio Sotheby's International Realty is located in the city of Rogers and is a part of the Northwest Arkansas Metropolitan Area. The office has 13 sales associates and is the first Sotheby's International Realty affiliated company in the state of Arkansas. The area is also home to the world headquarters of Wal-Mart, JB Hunt Transport, Tyson Foods, as well as the University of Arkansas.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 22,700 affiliated independent sales associates located in nearly 1,000 offices in 70 countries and territories worldwide. In 2018, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $112 billion USD. Portfolio Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans nearly 1,000 offices located in 70 countries and territories worldwide, including 43 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty Inc., both fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

