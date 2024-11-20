SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH ART BASEL MIAMI BEACH

Celebrating the Convergence of Artistry and Global Real Estate at America's Premier Art Show

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty, a global leader in luxury real estate, is thrilled to announce the continuation of its partnership with Art Basel Miami Beach, celebrating the convergence of modern and contemporary art and architecture for the second consecutive year.

"Sotheby's International Realty is honored to support Art Basel Miami Beach for a second year," said Brad Nelson, CMO of Sotheby's International Realty. "Our commitment to fostering relationships with collectors of both art and trophy properties remains at the forefront."

Reflecting the spirit of Sotheby's International Realty's new "1 of 1" brand advertising campaign, which celebrates the unique features of each home, the partnership with Art Basel Miami Beach underscores the brand's dedication to showcasing homes that offer distinct ways of living. During the show, Sotheby's International Realty will exhibit a curated selection of the world's finest homes through global windows of the world in an area exclusively reserved for Art Basel Miami Beach's high-net-worth VIP guests.

Sotheby's International Realty partners with Art Basel Miami Beach alongside renowned brands including UBS, Audemars Piguet, NetJets, and BMW, amongst others.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel's engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and initiatives such as The Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report and The Art Basel Shop. Art Basel's Global Media Partner is The Financial Times. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.

Kristina Helb

VP of Global Communications

Sotheby's International Realty

212-606-4167

[email protected]

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty