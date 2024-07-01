Sotheby's International Realty Expands in California

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced its expansion into California's Central Valley with the addition of Valley Sotheby's International Realty, marking the brand's continued growth in California and its 111th office in the state.

Headquartered in Modesto, Valley Sotheby's International Realty will serve the vibrant communities of Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Merced, and Tuolumne County. The firm is owned and operated by Catrina Girard, who brings two decades of real estate experience to the company. As a top producing real estate professional with a background in financial planning, Girard is a distinguished, trusted advisor with vast knowledge and experience that proves invaluable for clients navigating their real estate portfolios.

"Primely located between the ocean and mountains, the Central Valley offers an enviable lifestyle. Buyers are drawn to the region from the Bay Area and beyond to acquire more house and land while maintaining convenient access to major office hubs," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "We look forward to supporting the Valley Sotheby's International Realty team as we further expand our presence in California."

"Our mission is to offer our clients personalized, luxury service with a commitment to excellence," said Girard. "Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty enables us to utilize our expertise and local knowledge while leveraging the prestige of the brand and its best-in-class marketing tools and resources."

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,400 affiliated independent sales associates located in more than 1,100 offices in 83 countries and territories worldwide. Valley Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

