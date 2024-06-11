Sotheby's International Realty Expands in Michigan

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced that The Home Seekers Real Estate Group in Central Michigan has joined the network and will now operate as White Pine Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in the state of Michigan and its 8th office in the state.

The company is owned and operated by Rob Buffington, who leads the number one sales team in the Greater Lansing area and possesses 20 years of industry experience. Headquartered in Okemos, Michigan, White Pine Sotheby's International Realty will service the Greater Lansing area including Ingham County, Eaton County, and Clinton County.

"Homebuyers migrate to Central Michigan to enjoy its proximity to numerous scenic lakes, as well as ski resorts, wineries, and renowned universities," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "The area is seeing interest from domestic buyers around the country relocating to the Midwest to take in and enjoy the serene Great Lakes state. Rob has served the area as a top agent of luxury home sales for nearly two decades, so his affiliation with the Sotheby's International Realty brand is a natural step in his illustrious career. We look forward to supporting the White Pine Sotheby's International Realty team as we further expand our presence in the state of Michigan."

"The real estate market in Central Michigan is a diverse mix of sprawling estates and riverfront and lakeside homes," said Buffington. "We are relationship-focused and pride ourselves on the unparalleled service we provide and the level of communication we offer our clients. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty enables us to better serve our community while utilizing the brand's best-in-class marketing tools and resources."

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,400 affiliated independent sales associates located in more than 1,100 offices in 83 countries and territories worldwide. White Pine Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans over 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

