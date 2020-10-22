Sotheby's International Realty Expands Presence in Arkansas

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced that Desselle Real Estate is the newest member of its global network and will now operate as Capital Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the Sotheby's International Realty® brand's continued growth in Arkansas and its second company in the state.

Owned and operated by Susan Desselle, the firm is located in Little Rock, Arkansas and brings 14 years of experience and 12 sales associates serving Little Rock, Central Arkansas, and the surrounding region.

"The luxury residential real estate market in Little Rock, Arkansas continues to see increased interest and demand for exceptional, high-end properties," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty. "We are pleased to welcome Susan and Capital Sotheby's International Realty to the network and to service the Central Arkansas region."

"From historic registered homes to pristine lakes, Central Arkansas is a budding destination for those looking for a home that matches their lifestyle," said Desselle. "We intend to serve our clients' real estate needs for life. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty enables us to deliver the best experience possible and provide Central Arkansas homeowners with the world's most exceptional platform for advertising and marketing real estate."

The company and its agents actively support the local community in various leadership roles and involvement, including the University of Arkansas Real Estate Advisory Board, Little Rock Realtors Association, Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation, and many others. The company has also received numerous accolades annually, including recognition by the Arkansas Realtors Association and the Little Rock Realtors Association.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 1,000 offices in 71 countries and territories worldwide. In 2019, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $114 billion USD. Capital Sotheby's International Realty listings will be marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,000 offices located in 71 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

