Sotheby's International Realty Triumphs in the 25th Annual Webby Awards

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty announced today that sothebysrealty.com has been named the Best Real Estate Website in the People's Choice Category in the 25th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

"The new sothebysrealty.com has delivered record performance, with visits increasing by 37% this past quarter alone," said Bradley Nelson, chief marketing officer of Sotheby's International Realty. "As with everything we do, Sotheby's International Realty delivers a best-in-class experience and global exposure. Our website is no exception and we're proud to improve the buying and selling process while connecting clients to the best in the industry, no matter where they are in the world."

Created in collaboration with global experience design agency Huge, sothebysrealty.com delivers an editorial-style approach that complements the brand's international presence in 74 countries and territories. The website was relaunched in 2020 to feature translations in 14 languages and nearly 60 currency conversions and designed with a mobile-first approach to emphasize the method in which today's clients are buying and selling homes. The platform also mirrors consumers' desire for engaging content and reinforces the brand's continued dedication to high-quality video and photography.

"The appeal of sothebysrealty.com is its ability to remain an enduring brand and a seasoned expert in a space increasingly dominated by algorithms," said Jon Judah, group vice president, strategy of Huge. "That's what really drove our collaboration on the redesign of sothebysrealty.com. The idea of having a great real estate experience isn't limited to slick new technology, but instead revealing the magic of working with true professionals in the industry."

"Sotheby's International Realty has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," added Claire Graves, executive director of The Webby Awards. "This award is a tribute to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators."

IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Mozilla Chairwoman Mitchell Baker; MOMA Senior Curator Paola Antonelli; Host of NPR's Code Switch Shereen Marisol Meraji; R/GA Global Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe; Co-Inventor of the Internet Vint Cerf; DJ and Founder, Club Quarantine D-Nice; Co-host Desus & Mero on Showtime Desus Nice; SVP of Content at Twitch Michael Aragon; Twitter Senior Director, Product Design Richard Ting; and Founders of VERZUZ Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

To view the award-winning website, visit sothebysrealty.com.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,000 offices located in 74 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

