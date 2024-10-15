Sound Up! with Mark Goodman and Alan Light to Record Live at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, Sponsored by reVolver Podcasts

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Up! with Mark Goodman and Alan Light, the acclaimed music podcast, will be recording a special live episode during this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction weekend at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland on October 19th. Sponsored by reVolver Podcasts, this live event will feature a studio audience and special guests, including multiple Hall of Famers.

Since its launch in January, the podcast has featured an array of influential guests, including Pete Townshend, Jimmy Jam, Graham Nash, and Dhani Harrison. Sound Up! with Mark Goodman and Alan Light has become known for its deep dives into music news, issues, and storytelling.

Mark Goodman, one of MTV's original VJs, brings decades of experience in the music industry, having interviewed legends and covered pivotal moments in rock history. His insider perspective offers listeners rare insights into both the past and present of the music world.

Alan Light, a respected music journalist and former editor-in-chief of Vibe and Spin magazines, has covered some of the most iconic moments in music and brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge to the show. His experience includes working with legendary artists and reporting on the industry's evolution.

Roger Coletti, the show's producer and founder of Roger That Media will bring his extensive production experience to this special live episode. With a career that spans MTV, VH1, and SiriusXM, Coletti's work continues to shape Sound Up! with Mark Goodman and Alan Light distinctive voice.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expressed his excitement about the event: "Having Sound Up! with Mark Goodman and Alan Light at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction weekend is a significant moment. Mark Goodman and Alan Light's expertise, combined with Roger Coletti's creative touch, promise an unforgettable experience for music lovers. We are thrilled to bring this podcast into the heart of rock history."

New episodes of Sound Up! with Mark Goodman and Alan Light are currently released weekly, offering a must-listen experience for anyone passionate about music.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com .

