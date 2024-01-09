SoundadviceMD Partners With Integrity to Accelerate Growth of Innovative Expansive Sales Model

SoundadviceMD specializes in insurance products for the senior market, including Medicare Advantage, final expense and long-term care. With a rich history spanning nearly 20 years, SoundadviceMD is well known for emphasizing a customer-centric culture of integrity, service and strategic innovation. The agency pioneered one of the industry's first virtual service models more than a decade ago, which served as a model for other agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic shift to remote work. SoundadviceMD's innovative structure continues to expand agents' ability to help more clients make critical decisions about their health care wherever they are located.

"John Gourdin is constantly finding creative ways to serve seniors, which resonates perfectly with the core principles Integrity is built on and echoes our staunch commitment to helping Americans plan for the good days ahead," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity is always excited to embrace nimble business models like SoundadviceMD's — our platform was designed specifically to help disciplined, forward-thinking leaders, like John, to better leverage technology as they serve the holistic needs of clients. His experience and insights adopting new technology will be tremendous assets to the Integrity partner network as well. SoundadviceMD brings an impressive track record of success and with Integrity's support, they are entering a new era of client-focused innovation!"

"I've always been passionate about utilizing technology to increase our impact on the lives of those we serve," explained John Gourdin, CEO of SoundadviceMD. "Integrity is at the forefront of innovation within the insurance industry with its vast repository of knowledge and an end-to-end suite of solutions that is constantly evolving to meet agent and client needs. This partnership is a pathway for SoundadviceMD to further integrate cutting-edge insurtech into our operations and open new horizons for our virtual agency. Integrity's platform also streamlines processes and further enhances our offerings so I can keep my focus on effectively growing and supporting my team. I have so much respect for what Integrity is building and couldn't be more excited for a new chapter together."

The Integrity platform helps agents and advisors maintain focus on the customer throughout the entire insurance process by consolidating cutting-edge tools into a full-stack suite of products and services. SoundadviceMD can now implement technology specifically created to support agencies, including MedicareCENTER, which provides instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities in a fully compliant environment, and LeadCENTER, which provides real-time, actionable leads. In addition to streamlining the insurance process, the Integrity platform offers partners access to its world-class advertising and marketing capabilities, perceptive data and analytics and continuous product development.

The rapidly growing collective of Integrity partners welcomes the decades of deep, insightful industry experience Gourdin brings to its ranks. His discernment of technology solutions perfectly aligns with the goals and values of the Integrity partner network, which is comprised of many of the country's leading finance and insurance companies. These legends and icons are collaborating to create transformative solutions for consumers and expand protection of the life, health and wealth of all Americans. Their refined processes and enhanced solutions help families confidently plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about SoundadviceMD's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/SoundadviceMD.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to our clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About SoundadviceMD

Established in 2006, SoundadviceMD is an insurance agency specializing in Medicare insurance and senior benefits through innovative telephony and digital document management tools. As a dedicated provider of technology, marketing and training resources, the company is committed to empowering hundreds of affiliated insurance agents and agencies. With a track record of excellence and a pioneering forward-looking approach, SoundadviceMD continues to be at the forefront of transforming the insurance landscape and ensuring that their thousands of clients receive the best possible support and solutions. For more information, visit www.adviceonmedicare.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC