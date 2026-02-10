Soundcore and Legendary Golfer Vijay Singh Announce Partnership

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore Capital Partners ("Soundcore"), a New York–based private equity firm, is pleased to announce a new partnership with professional golfer Vijay Singh. Singh is a three‑time major champion, World Golf Hall of Fame inductee, and held the title of the #1 golfer in the world.

Vijay Singh Vijay Singh

Singh, known globally for his unmatched work ethic, longevity, and mastery of the game, has amassed over 57 professional wins worldwide, including the 1998 PGA Championship, 2000 Masters, and 2004 PGA Championship. As described in Michael Bamberger's profile for Golf.com, "Singh is the personification of will. He is a testament to the benefits of relentless dedication to craft." His relentless commitment to excellence has shaped one of the most respected careers in modern golf.

"We are incredibly honored to partner with Vijay, a true icon whose values mirror our own," said Jarrett Turner, Founder & Managing Partner of Soundcore Capital Partners. "His career reflects the same principles that guide Soundcore— unwavering discipline, integrity, a commitment to excellence, and the belief that long‑term focus leads to extraordinary outcomes."

Vijay Singh added, "I'm thrilled to partner with Soundcore. Their commitment to discipline, integrity, and excellence aligns perfectly with how I've approached my career. I look forward to representing the firm throughout the 2026 season and building a meaningful relationship both on and off the course."

As part of the collaboration, Singh is also partnering with Soundcore as an investor in their most recent fund, strengthening the alignment between the firm and one of golf's most iconic competitors.

About Vijay Singh

Vijay Singh is one of the most accomplished golfers of the modern era, with 34 PGA Tour victories and three major championships to his name. Known for his relentless work ethic, Singh has maintained a competitive presence across four decades, earning recognition as one of the hardest‑working players in golf history. For more information, please visit Vijay Singh on Instagram @VijaySinghGolf or Facebook.com/VijaySinghGolf.

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 113 acquisitions across fourteen platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Olt

[email protected]

(212)-812-1432

SOURCE Soundcore Capital Partners