Soundcore Capital Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund III at $450 Million

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore Capital Partners ("Soundcore"), a New York–based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the successful final close of Soundcore Capital Partners Fund III LP (together with its affiliated entities, "Fund III" or "the Fund") with $450 million of capital commitments and total demand in excess of its self-imposed hard cap.

Fund III includes 117 limited partners ("LPs") across 12 countries, underscoring the breadth of Soundcore's international investor base. The Fund received strong support from Soundcore's existing LP base and attracted new institutional investors. Fund III investors include a diverse mix of insurance companies, public and corporate pension plans, endowments, foundations, single‑ and multi‑family offices, fund‑of‑funds, investment consultants, asset managers, and high‑net‑worth individuals. Soundcore believes the breadth and diversity of LP participation highlights confidence in the firm's performance, discipline, and differentiated buy‑and‑build value creation model.

Fund III represents a 28.6% increase in LP commitments from Fund II, which closed at $350 million, reflecting a testament to Soundcore's long‑term discipline and consistency. In a display of strong alignment with its LPs, Fund III includes a $25 million commitment from Soundcore's General Partner, representing 5.6% of commitments to the Fund. In an effort to establish more diversification over Fund II which contains six portfolio companies, Soundcore is targeting nine total platform creations in Fund III.

Since launching Fund III Soundcore has already established five platform investments in the Fund—Heartland Paving Partners, US Dock & Door, TreeServe, TrussPoint, and Reliable Energy Partners. The Fund is more than 40% deployed to date with 28 acquisitions completed. Soundcore expects to launch three additional platforms this year, while continuing to execute on organic and inorganic initiatives across the Fund's five existing platforms. To date, across Fund III, Soundcore has acquired companies generating $544 million in revenue and $95 million in EBITDA, reflecting the team's disciplined approach to sourcing, underwriting, and executing transactions.

Since inception, Soundcore has completed 113 acquisitions, representing $1.8 billion in total enterprise value and completed eight platform exits. The firm currently has over $700 million in assets under management.

"We are extremely grateful for the trust and partnership of our investors, both longstanding and new, who supported us from around the world," said Jarrett Turner, Founder & Managing Partner of Soundcore. "We believe the enthusiasm for Fund III—far exceeding our cap—reflects the durability of our strategy, our commitment to disciplined growth, and the value we strive to deliver to our investors, founders, and management teams."

"Fund III marks an important milestone in Soundcore's evolution," said Arthur Zuckerman, Chief Operating Officer & Partner. "We have remained focused on backing founder‑owned essential services businesses and building what we view as market‑leading platforms through operational enhancements, targeted add‑on acquisitions, and scalable infrastructure. We're proud of what our team and our partners have accomplished to date—and even more excited for what lies ahead."

Soundcore continues to seek to differentiate itself through its direct‑to‑founder sourcing engine, collaborative approach, and commitment to helping business owners preserve their legacy while accelerating growth. The firm's strategy centers on acquiring what it views as recession‑resilient companies in fragmented industries where Soundcore believes it can add meaningful value through professionalization, technology enhancement, procurement efficiencies, and strategic expansion.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as fund formation counsel for Fund III.

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security or of any fund or account that Soundcore Capital Partners manages or offers.

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 113 acquisitions across fourteen platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com and visit Soundcore on Linkedin.

