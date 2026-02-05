Soundcore Announces Team Promotions

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore Capital Partners, LP ("Soundcore") is pleased to announce the promotions of three team members: Tejas Tope to Vice President, Investment, Nate Reilly to Vice President, Origination, and Vijay Chinnam to Senior Associate, Investment.

Tejas Tope Nate Reilly Vijay Chinnam

Tejas Tope has been promoted from Senior Associate to Vice President. As a member of the Investment Team, he is responsible for deal execution, investment thesis development, and oversight of portfolio companies. Tejas joined Soundcore in 2025 as a Senior Associate. His prior experience includes operating roles within ACON Investments' portfolio companies, as well as investment roles at Aterian Investment Partners, MiddleGround Capital, and ACON Investments. He holds a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Nate Reilly has been promoted from Senior Associate to Vice President on Soundcore's Origination Team, where he focuses on developing investment theses and cultivating relationships with business owners. Nate joined Soundcore as an Associate in 2024 and previously served as an Investment Banking Associate in Bank of America's Consumer & Retail group. He began his career in Fixed Income Sales at the Royal Bank of Scotland. Nate holds an MBA from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business and a B.A. from Georgetown University.

Vijay Chinnam has been promoted from Associate to Senior Associate. As part of the Investment Team, Vijay contributes to deal execution, thesis development, and portfolio company oversight. Prior to joining Soundcore, he held roles at Brightstar Capital Partners and served as an Investment Banking Analyst at Baird, with additional corporate development experience in the medical sector. Vijay earned a B.S. in Finance and Entrepreneurship from Washington University in St. Louis.

Jarrett Turner, Founder & Managing Partner of Soundcore, commented, "We are thrilled to recognize Tejas, Nate, and Vijay for their outstanding contributions to Soundcore. Each of them exemplifies the firm's core values of disciplined investing, rigorous analysis, and collaborative partnership."

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 113 acquisitions across fourteen platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Olt

[email protected]

(212)-812-1432

SOURCE Soundcore Capital Partners