Soundcore Capital Partners Announces Rick Barrett as CEO of ACI Holdings Group

Soundcore Capital Partners

07 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore Capital Partners, LP ("Soundcore"), a leading New York-based private equity firm specializing in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Barrett as Chief Executive Officer of ACI Holdings Group, LLC ("ACI"). ACI, a well-established player in the commercial paving industry, is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions across the Midwest and is poised for rapid expansion under Rick's leadership.

Soundcore initially invested in ACI in July 2022, and since then, the platform has completed three strategic acquisitions, expanding operations and regional footprint. The Soundcore team has proactively hired top-tier talent, implemented improved processes, and provided advanced tools to empower ACI to excel in its endeavors.

Rick Barrett has a proven track record of driving growth in industrial service companies within the built environment. He is the perfect fit to lead ACI into an exciting phase of expansion and innovation. Rick has played crucial roles in two previous consolidators in the paving industry, including North America's largest paving company, CRH, and Summit Materials.

"Rick's leadership skills and industry knowledge make him an invaluable addition to the ACI team. We believe his strategic vision and proven track record will drive the company's continued success and growth," said Jeff Long, Partner at Soundcore.

"I am excited to join ACI and lead this exceptional team as we embark on a journey to further solidify our presence in the commercial paving industry. The platform's commitment to excellence and growth aligns perfectly with my values and expertise," said Rick Barrett.

About Soundcore Capital Partners:

Founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner, Soundcore Capital Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that focuses on buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market. The firm has completed 86 acquisitions across eleven platforms, specializing in business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit: www.soundcorecap.com

About ACI Holdings Group, LLC:

ACI Holdings Group, LLC is a prominent commercial paving platform dedicated to delivering world-class paving services and influencing the commercial properties landscape. With a legacy of excellence dating back to 1993, ACI continues to provide exceptional solutions in the paving industry.  For more information, please visit: www.aciasphalt.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elizabeth Olt
[email protected]
(212)-812-1432

Soundcore Capital Partners is actively seeking additional acquisitions. For new platform and add-on opportunities, please contact:

Alex Bues Partner, Head of Deal Origination
[email protected]
(212) 812-1186

SOURCE Soundcore Capital Partners

