SoundExchange Promotes Anjula Singh to Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

"Anjula's leadership as Chief Financial Officer has been essential to the success of SoundExchange, and she was instrumental in helping us distribute nearly $1 billion to music creators last year," said Huppe. "I look forward to her serving as Executive Vice President and the positive impact she will bring to our organization and the music creators we serve."

Singh has served as SoundExchange's Chief Financial Officer since 2014. She will continue in that role where she is responsible for the company's financial, human resources, and facilities management teams.

"Whether it is providing royalty solutions or advocating for fair pay across all music platforms, I'm thrilled to help advance SoundExchange's passion for taking the 'noise' out of the royalty administration aspect of the business and ensuring the best level of service to the music community," said Singh.

Prior to joining SoundExchange in 2006, Singh served as Director of Corporate Accounting for The AES Corporation, a Fortune 500 company that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide affordable energy to customers in 15 countries. She has nearly 20 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and audit, along with preparing companies for their initial public offering (IPO's) primarily in the healthcare and energy industries.

Singh began her career as an auditor at KPMG L.L.P., a global audit, advisory and tax services firm and received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Maryland.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange provides royalty solutions for sound recordings and publishing, serving as a critical backbone to today's digital music industry. The organization collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 192,000 recording artists' and master rights owners' accounts. SoundExchange provides leading services to the publishing community through subsidiaries SXWorks and the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA). Its technology solutions help turn massive amounts of data into accurate revenue for creators and include: Music Data Exchange (MDX), International Standard Recording Codes (ISRC) Search, the Notice of Intention to Use (NOI) LOOKUP, and the Unclaimed Works Portal (via CMRRA Direct). To date, SoundExchange has paid out more than $6 billion in royalties. For more information, visit www.SoundExchange.com.

