SOUR PATCH KIDS® and Snapple® Brands Partner for Flavor-Packed Candy Collaboration

Limited-Edition Snapple Fruit Flavor Mix Hitting Shelves This Summer

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is igniting taste buds this summer with an exciting partnership with Snapple®, the iconic beverage brand that delivers fun and flavorful teas and juice drinks. Together, the brands are introducing one of the boldest flavor mash ups yet, SOUR PATCH KIDS Snapple fruit-flavored mix candy. The limited-time offering is arriving in stores nationwide now in three tantalizing flavors inspired by the Snapple® brand's popular juice drinks: Mango Madness, Kiwi Strawberry, and Fruit Punch that are sure to delight fans of both SOUR PATCH KIDS and Snapple.

"At SOUR PATCH KIDS, we're always looking for inventive ways to introduce new flavors and spark excitement among our fans," said Grace Howard, Innovation Brand Manager, Mondelēz International. "And what better way to do that than by partnering with Snapple, whose iconic juice drink flavors perfectly complement our sour-then-sweet experience."

This collaboration merges two beloved brands, bringing Snapple's refreshing juice drink flavors into the delectable SOUR PATCH KIDS candies. "Joining forces with a fellow Gen-Z favorite like the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand allows us to give Snapple fans a delicious new way to treat themselves to their favorite Snapple flavors, and supports the brand's vision to inspire a more flavorful world," said Kelli Freeman, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Keurig Dr Pepper.

Learn the Facts for Sweet Rewards*

Beginning August 1, the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand and Snapple are taking the partnership one step further with a virtual trivia game where fans can test their skill in recognizing a Snapple Real Fact® from fiction. Through a "Fact or Kid" branded effect on TikTok, participants can test their wit to determine whether the statement shown is a Snapple Real Fact, or the mischievous SOUR PATCH KIDS just "kid-ing" around. Fans who follow @therealsourpatchkids on TikTok and answer three out of five questions correctly can post the video to TikTok with #SPKContest in the caption to be entered in a drawing for a chance to win up to $1,000!* A mail-in entry method is also available. Fans are encouraged to follow @therealsourpatchkids on TikTok for more details.

The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand loves to introduce unique flavor combinations for fans to enjoy, and the collaboration with Snapple is a perfect limited-time addition to the classic line-up of sour-then-sweet favorites. SOUR PATCH KIDS Snapple flavored candy is now available at all major national retailers in a 3.61 oz bag for $1.28 SRP and 8.02 oz bag for $2.88 SRP. For more information about SOUR PATCH KIDS, please visit https://sourpatchkids.com/.

For fans who can't get enough of Snapple's iconic flavors, Mondelēz International's sister brand, Swedish Fish, is also introducing a limited-edition mix of Snapple-inspired flavors. Swedish Fish Snapple Fruit Flavor Mix is now available at all major national retailers.

Abbreviated Rules

*No Purchase or Mobile Device Necessary. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.) and PR who are 16 years of age or older. Ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 8/30/24. For entry requirements, including mail-in entry, odds & prize details, see the Official Rules at www.factorkid.com. Three correct answers or mail in required to be included in random drawing. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Mondelez Global LLC, 100 Deforest Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936. Snapple Beverage Corp. is not a Sponsor of this promotion. SNAPPLE is a trademark of Snapple Beverage Corp., used by Mondelēz International under license. © 2024 Snapple Beverage Corp.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Snapple

Snapple, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is a leader in great-tasting premium beverages. Founded in 1972 by three childhood friends, Snapple got its start in New York and is now available throughout the United States. Snapple prides itself on developing, producing, and marketing a wide variety of premium beverages, including ready-to-drink teas and juice drinks. For more information, visit Snapple.com or KeurigDrPepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Snapple at Facebook.com/Snapple or Instagram.com/Snapple.

