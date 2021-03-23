SOUR PATCH KIDS® Celebrates April Fools' Day With "Sour Patch Prank Fund" To Reward Fans With Cash And Candy For Their Pranks

After a year so sour that even April Fools' Day was cancelled, the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is bringing mischievous fun back to its favorite holiday by rewarding fans with cash and sweet candy prizes for their pranks. Notorious for their love of pranking, the Kids are celebrating pranksters across America this year with a $25,000 "Sour Patch Prank Fund," which will designate $1,000 randomly to 25 lucky participants along with free candy to 100 random fans who share their pranks on TikTok.

Starting March 27, fans across America are invited to channel their inner "Kid" and share a video of their prank on TikTok. To enter the sweepstakes, fans must follow @threalsourpatchkids on TikTok and include #SourPatchPrankFund #Sweepstakes as a text overlay to the video and in the TikTok caption of their prank video for the chance to win cash and candy.

To kick it all off, the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is working with five well-known TikTok creators who have brought smiles to millions of faces by pranking their loved ones, helping to serve as guidance for what types of pranks should be submitted. Because if anyone can beat the Kids at their own pranking game, it would be TikTok creators – people who have already helped rack up billions of views by pranking their families, friends and significant others. The sweepstakes launches with help from five of the top pranksters on TikTok including: @TheCrazyGorilla, @VirziTriplets, @SometimesMamaYells, @SantiAndMikay, and @TattedBoy92.

"After such a tough year, we know that our fans are ready for some normalcy, including the return of playful traditions such as pranking on April Fools' Day," said Mili Laddha, Associate Director of Marketing, SOUR PATCH KIDS at Mondelēz International. "We know our fans are already sharing pranks on TikTok, so as the most followed snack brand on TikTok, we knew we had to bring some fun back to our favorite holiday. That's why we're so excited to see our fans turn into a 'Kid' for a day for the chance to win some sweet prizes."

Starting on April Fools' Day, winners will be selected at random throughout the day with the final group of winners selected on April 2nd. The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand will comment on the selected videos to alert fans that they've been randomly selected to win cash and candy for posting their prank. Once the sweepstakes is over, all cash prize winners will receive SOUR PATCH KIDS candy to share with the person that they pranked. Participants also will get the chance to see their pranks featured on the SOUR PATCH KIDS' TikTok channel.

Safety is always a top priority for the Kids, so while fans should have fun, all pranks need to be safe and respectful. For guidance, below are the Do's and Don'ts:

Do's

Be safe! A small prank is all you need to enter. Any pranks deemed unsafe by us will be disqualified automatically, so if you want to have a chance to win a prize, keep your prank safe!

You must have permission from anyone included in your video before posting it on TikTok.

Have fun and cause some playful and safe mischief.

Bring in adult family members or friends, but don't forget to social distance, where appropriate.

Get creative and imaginative. It's your turn to be a Kid.

Make sure you're not too sour, and don't forget to be sweet.

Don'ts

Don't cause physical or emotional harm to yourself or another person.

Don't be discriminatory or promote hateful behavior or violence.

Don't cause a threat to another person.

No harassment or bullying of any kind will be tolerated.

No drugs, harmful language, nudity, or graphic imagery.

No extreme, dangerous, or life-threatening stunts.

No one under the age of 18 may enter the contest or be included in the prank Video. No one under the age of 18 can submit a prank. Winners will have to verify their age before getting their prizes!

Any entries that violate the above "Don'ts" will be disqualified automatically and ineligible for a prize. To be eligible to participate in the sweepstakes, participants must be 18 years or older and must reside in any of the 50 states, D.C., or Puerto Rico. Entries must be posted by 11:59pm ET on April 1. See official rules for participation at www.SourPatchPrankFund.com.

