SOUR PATCH KIDS® Launches First-Ever Mystery Flavor, Dropping Clues for Fans to Decode

"The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand loves to stir up mischief – and that's exactly what we're doing with this SOUR PATCH KIDS Mystery Flavor drop," said Mili Laddha, Associate Director of Marketing, SOUR PATCH KIDS at Mondelēz International. "We're always looking for ways to get our loyal fans involved in what we're doing, which is why we're bringing them in on the fun with cryptic clues, social media takeovers and more."

Fans aren't alone in making their guesses! The Mystery Kid will help by leaving clues on SOUR PATCH KIDS packaging, social media channels (TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) and in-store displays. Every week through July, the Mystery Kid will take over the SOUR PATCH KIDS social media to reveal new clues and call on fans to figure out the flavor. The other Kids will also make special appearances on social media by revealing random sour or sweet clues. These clues could be true or false, adding further mystery to the new Kid's flavor. In August, the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand will unveil the mystery flavor and select one lucky winner of the grand prize of $50,000*.

Fans can visit Mystery.SourPatchKids.com to submit guesses and be automatically entered for the chance to win the grand-prize giveaway and instant prizes. To stay clued into updates on the SOUR PATCH KIDS Mystery Flavor, be sure to follow the brand on social media.

The limited-edition Mystery flavor is now available nationwide at participating retailers.

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/mdlz.

*NO PURCHASE OR TEXT MESSAGE NECESSARY. Making a purchase sending a text will not increase your chances of winning. Promotion starts 12:00 am ET on 4/1/21 and ends online at 11:59 pm ET on 8/15/21. See Official Rules for mail-in entry dates. Open to residents of the 50 U.S., D.C. & PR 13 years and older. Sponsor, Administrator, Promotion Parties, related entities, their families and those living in the same household are ineligible. Enter/Play online at www.sourpatchkidsmystery.com. For Official Rules, prize descriptions, how to enter by mail without making a purchase, and odds of winning, visit www.sourpatchkidsmystery.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Mondelēz Global, LLC, East Hanover, NJ 07936.

