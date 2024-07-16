SOUR PUNCH® Celebrates National Sour Candy Day with FREE Candy & Swag Giveaway at Millennium Park!

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brace yourselves, sour candy lovers! It's National Sour Candy Day on July 18th, and SOUR PUNCH®, the iconic candy brand known for its mouthwatering STRAWS and BITES, is throwing a pucker-inducing party to celebrate!

To commemorate this tangy occasion and the 20th Anniversary of Millennium Park, SOUR PUNCH is bringing the sour sensation next to the Bean! Join the fun from 11 am to 5 pm for:

Sour Punch is celebrating National Sour Candy Day in Chicago, just east of The Bean in Millennium Park, from 11 am – 5 pm! Join us for fun games, free merch, photo ops, and free candy!

Stock up on all your favorite SOUR PUNCH treats, including brand-new products just hitting store shelves. Strike a Pose on the Sour Punch Gummies Swing! Snap a pic with your squad while enjoying the all-new SOUR PUNCH GUMMIES featuring lightning bolts and Pun-chi faces.

Add a little sweet and sour to your summer! Head to Millennium Park on July 18th from 11-5 and look for the blue PUN-CHI near the Bean.

Don't forget to enter the National Sour Candy Day Giveaway to win epic prizes! Visit https://sourpunch.com/fan-fun/ for details.

Stock up with our National Sour Candy Day Pick Your Pucker Bundle! Check out the exclusive deals at https://shop.americanlicorice.com/pages/national-sour-candy-day

Happy National Sour Candy Day!

About the Sour Punch® Brand:

Sour Punch® candy is the brand of mouth-watering, sweet-yet-sour chewy treats that excite candy fans of all ages. One of the first brands to enter the sour candy market in the 1990s, Sour Punch® candy continues to tease taste buds with its fun colors and fruity flavors, all packing the extra "punch" of sweet and sour. Sour Punch® candies satisfy that sour craving through its many forms: Straws, Bites, Twists, and shapes. The American Licorice Company (ALC) produces Sour Punch®. ALC is privately held and established in 1914, is one of the original licorice manufacturers in the United States and one of the oldest candy companies in the industry.

