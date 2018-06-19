Source One Environmental UK Division Now an Official Reseller of Schwalm USA Robotic Systems

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwalm USA, the nation's leader in advance sewer robots, announced today that it has entered into a reseller agreement with Source One Environmental UK (S1E-UK) to stock and sell Schwalm Robotic Systems. "We are excited about the opportunity to grow our Schwalm sales network through Source One Environmental's UK operation," stated Andrew Gonnella, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing of the Vortex Companies. "We are leveraging the success we've already enjoyed through our existing partnership with S1E in the US."

Glen Cartridge, Managing Director of S1E-UK, said, "The Schwalm Robotic System is the perfect complement to our extensive line of trenchless repair products, materials and other solutions here in the United Kingdom. Schwalm's proven success worldwide will only strengthen our position as a single source provider of trenchless solutions."

Schwalm USA is the nation's leading seller, distributor and repair resource for Schwalm sewer robots, SDT cutters, Picote Solutions and Deep Trekker pipe crawlers. Schwalm USA is one of the Vortex Companies, the nation's fastest growing trenchless solutions and service providers. For more information, go to www.schwalm-usa.com.

Established in 2007, S1E provides innovative solutions for municipalities, contractors and plumbers in the water management and infrastructure rehabilitation markets. S1E also manufactures trenchless repair products for environmentally friendly, cost-effective solutions. For more information, or to contact your local S1E representative near your, please visit www.s1e.co.uk.

