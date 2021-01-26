SourceAmerica to offer grant funds to nonprofit agencies affected by natural disasters

"This grant program is part of SourceAmerica's commitment to assist eligible nonprofit agencies and AbilityOne contract employees following a natural disaster," said Richard Belden, Interim President and CEO at SourceAmerica. Tweet this

Grants are available on a first-come, first-served basis. "This grant program is part of SourceAmerica's commitment to assist eligible nonprofit agencies and AbilityOne contract employees following a natural disaster," said Richard Belden, Interim President and CEO at SourceAmerica. "We hope that we never need to provide this type of assistance to any of the nonprofits in our network, but the reality is that natural disasters can and do occur. SourceAmerica stands ready to support the agencies and people they employ when our assistance is needed," he said.

More than 400 nonprofit agencies in the SourceAmerica network will be eligible to receive assistance in the event a natural disaster affects their operation. Each of these agencies provides employment opportunities to people with disabilities through the AbilityOne® Program, one of the largest sources of employment for people with disabilities in the U.S. In fact, nearly 40,000 people with significant disabilities are employed nationwide through the AbilityOne Program across the SourceAmerica network.

Each grant request must be received no later than 90 days after a natural disaster event and state of emergency declaration concludes. SourceAmerica will provide funding up to $10,000 per grant for eligible agencies to provide day-to-day necessities including housing, transportation, and more.

With hurricane season from June through November, nonprofit agencies along the Gulf Coast, Eastern Seaboard, and in Hawaii are constantly on alert for the havoc a major storm can wreak during those months. These areas can be particularly susceptible to multiple hazards. If a nonprofit agency is affected in this manner, they can apply for more than one grant.

The yearly overall grant fund available to nonprofits is set at $1,000,000.

About SourceAmerica

SourceAmerica connects government and corporate customers to a national network of over 700 nonprofit agencies that hire a talented segment of the workforce – people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with differing abilities. As a leading job creator within the disability community and distinguished as an AbilityOne authorized enterprise, SourceAmerica harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow the organization on Facebook (@SourceAmerica), Twitter (@SourceAmerica) and LinkedIn (@SourceAmerica).

##

SOURCE SourceAmerica

Related Links

http://www.sourceamerica.org

