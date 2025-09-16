SourceAmerica's 2025 Grassroots Advocacy Conference Sparks Important Dialogue on Disability Employment

Disability advocates and nonprofit leaders met with 165 policymakers or staff to advocate for increased employment opportunities for people with disabilities

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica® , a national nonprofit that administers the AbilityOne® Program to create employment opportunities for people with disabilities through federal product and service contracts, held its annual Grassroots Advocacy Conference, Sept. 8-11, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Self-advocates pose with members of Congress outside of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., for SourceAmerica’s 2025 Grassroots Advocacy Conference.

During this four-day event, more than 60 employees with disabilities ("self-advocates") and leaders from more than 55 nonprofit agencies met with members of Congress to advocate for increased employment opportunities for people with disabilities and highlight the crucial role of the AbilityOne® Program in their careers. Their personal success stories highlight how the Program enhances the American economy and provides mission critical Made in America products and essential services that support the nation's military. Members of Congress and their staff also had the opportunity to stop by SourceAmerica's Disability Employment Educational Fair in the Rayburn House Office Building foyer. This event showcases the wide range of AbilityOne Program products and services that people with disabilities create, develop, and deliver to the federal government and the military.

"This year's conference served as an important opportunity for meaningful conversation between our self-advocates and lawmakers, providing personal testimony of how policy made in Washington, D.C., shapes employment opportunities for people with disabilities across our nation," said Richard Belden, president and CEO of SourceAmerica. "We're hopeful that this dialogue creates continued support for policies that advance opportunities for people with disabilities in the workforce while delivering cost-effective solutions to federal contracts that strengthen the economy and enhance military readiness."

Retired Colonel Gregory D. Gadson, a 26-year U.S. Army veteran who refuses to be defined by his severe injuries sustained during service, provided a keynote address that shared his message of courage, perseverance, determination and teamwork. Paralympic gold medalist and U.S. Navy veteran Brad Snyder also delivered a speech during the event emphasizing the transformative impact of employment for people with disabilities. In a discussion with former Congressman John Porter and Rick Terrazas, vice president of government affairs at SourceAmerica, Snyder stressed the importance of continued support of disability employment policy to benefit individuals with disabilities and enhance the U.S. workforce.

The conference also featured a range of speakers during its "Celebration of Stories" segment, where self-advocates and AbilityOne employees such as Beth Cole-Pope, Simeon Fowler and Al-Hareth Obeid shared their personal employment experiences as people with disabilities. Their stories provided moving testaments on the impact of the AbilityOne Program on their lives and illuminated the challenges and opportunities in the workforce.

To learn more about the 2025 Grassroots Advocacy Conference, visit sourceamerica.org/get-involved/public-policy/grassroots-advocacy-events .

About SourceAmerica

SourceAmerica is a national nonprofit that administers the AbilityOne Program – a program that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities through federal product and service contracts. We are a bridge between our network contractors and federal customers, providing the resources and support they need to successfully navigate the AbilityOne Program. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook, X.com (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE SourceAmerica