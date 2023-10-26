NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceCode and Eviden Team Up to Bring Full-Scale HPC, AI, and Quantum Solutions to North American Market

SourceCode, a pioneer of hardware co-design from device to datacenter, today announced a landmark partnership with Eviden, an Atos business and a global leader in next-gen technology. The partnership will serve the North American market with a unique portfolio of High Performance Computing (HPC), AI, and quantum technologies that covers the entire computing spectrum. SourceCode is a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus"), a global leader in alternative investing.

Both companies will exhibit at the 35th Supercomputing trade show and conference, SC23, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver on November 12-17.

New On-Prem Exascale Offering in North America

The SourceCode-Eviden partnership will serve a new class of customers by bringing Eviden's full-scale enterprise, HPC, AI, and quantum solutions together with SourceCode's stellar customer care, co-design engineering, professional services, and SourceCode Labs global test bed centers.

Eviden is a global leader in the HPC market and delivers the industry's most advanced and comprehensive HPC portfolio. The state-of-the-art technologies from Eviden include the BullSequana XH3000 system, one of the few highly scalable systems on the market and recently selected by EuropHPC to be the first Exascale system at Forschungszentrum Jülich GmbH, one of the largest research institutions in Europe.

Advanced Computing "as a Service"

Customers will also benefit from Eviden's advanced computing "as-a-Service" solutions. This includes Eviden's JARVICE XE platform software for HPC, AI, and quantum workloads. JARVICE XE brings patented container technology and is first to market by delivering HPC Federation as-a-service in an off-the-shelf software platform.

New Quantum Computing Environment

Rapid advances in quantum information science have led to a growing customer need to devise quantum algorithms, run quantum applications on traditional accelerators, and experiment with quantum hardware, on-prem or as-a-service.

Through this partnership, SourceCode will offer the brand-new Eviden Qaptiva™ Application Development Platform, the most comprehensive environment for building quantum-native or quantum-inspired applications. This platform enables organizations to make tangible progress towards quantum computing while enhancing their readiness to leverage emerging quantum computing hardware, regardless of modality (the particular scientific approach to achieving quantum entanglement and superposition) or mode of operation (on-premises or as-a-service).

Focusing on North America

"Eviden's mission is to provide the best-in-class HPC, AI and quantum solutions to the global market, and finding the right partner for North America was paramount," said Emmanuel Le Roux, SVP and Global Head HPC, AI & Quantum at Eviden. "SourceCode's 30+ year history of serving academic, government, and commercial customers, coupled with the engineering expertise of SourceCode Labs, and the company's financial strength, and deep commitment to co-design fully resonate with Eviden's values and customer needs."

"Eviden is one of few companies in the world capable of engineering truly scalable yet efficient solutions, from exascale supercomputers down," said Arthur Ataie, CEO of SourceCode. "Our co-design business model and Eviden's products are ideally suited to the needs of the AI-enabled enterprise. Together, we can serve a new segment of the market with compelling new solutions."

About Eviden

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 57,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About SourceCode

Founded in 1992, SourceCode is a global provider of co-designed, custom, certified IT systems for next generation intelligent infrastructure. The company's edge devices, desktop, servers, storage, clusters, and reference architectures are available via its industry-leading ecommerce platform as well as its customer-centered engineering-led engagement model. Learn more at www.SourceCode.com.

Contact:

Cindee Mock

***@sourcecode.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12990629

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE SourceCode