SourceCode Labs Expand to Accelerate Co-Design Strategy

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceCode, a pioneer of hardware co-design from device to datacenter, today announced the global expansion of SourceCode Labs, its technology testbed centers. With a broader presence in the U.S., U.K., and France, SourceCode Labs will focus on hands-on expertise and advancing next-generation AI infrastructure from chips to apps and device to datacenter.

As AI continues to revolutionize industries worldwide, SourceCode's co-design model has emerged as a particularly effective approach for customized solutions. The expansion of SourceCode Labs will provide an environment dedicated to developing and refining AI hardware solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of emerging software stacks and applications.

"SourceCode's business model is native to the requirements of today's technology landscape: engineering-led, mission-focused co-creation complemented by the most capable e-commerce platform for fulfilling ongoing needs," said Arthur Ataie, CEO of SourceCode. "The expansion of SourceCode Labs allows more customers across the globe to take advantage of AI and other advanced technologies in a way that reduces complexity and cost."

SourceCode Labs are equipped with an array of the latest hardware and software and staffed by engineering experts who use the Labs to stay at the forefront of innovation, and to carry that expertise to customer co-design projects. These experts help select suitable components and optimize solution architecture, performance, energy efficiency, and scalability across various deployment scenarios.

SourceCode Labs drive innovation in AI hardware infrastructure by focusing on several key areas:

Cloud-Native Solutions: The Labs explore next-generation AI hardware solutions specifically designed to excel in a cloud usage model, enabling businesses to optimize their on-prem and cloud deployments and to leverage the power of AI on-demand with efficiency.

Datacenter Optimization: SourceCode Lab experts develop custom configurations to optimize AI workloads in datacenters, enhancing computing power and reducing latency while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

Device Optimization: SourceCode Lab experts test a range of accelerators against a roster of applications such as GAI/LLMs, HPC, and quantum-inspired algorithms. They also help customers take AI to where the need is: at the network edge to enable real-time decision-making, by driving the integration of AI hardware and software in embedded Internet of Things (IoT) and edge devices.

With this expansion, SourceCode is striving to bridge the gap between integrated solutions and rapid advances in hardware and software development, bringing innovative AI hardware solutions to market quickly and efficiently.

Experts Included

Leveraging 30+ years of experience, SourceCode Labs provide co-design expertise and services from the solution definition phase through the buying and delivery process and through ongoing support. This model helps co-create solutions with customers and navigate the maze of hardware and software choices. These vendor-neutral professionals have extensive experience working with leading-edge technologies and can provide customers with valuable insights and guidance.

About SourceCode

Founded in 1992, SourceCode is a global provider of co-designed, custom, certified IT systems for next generation intelligent infrastructure. The company's edge devices, desktop, servers, storage, clusters, and reference architectures are available via its industry-leading ecommerce platform as well as its customer-centered engineering-led engagement model. Learn more at www.SourceCode.com.

