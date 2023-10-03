Sourcepass Announces Their 9th and 10th Acquisitions, CompuWorks and A.D.B. Services. Inc.

News provided by

Sourcepass, Inc.

03 Oct, 2023, 09:06 ET

The acquisitions of CompuWorks and A.D.B. Services helps Sourcepass deepen their client base and tech bench in the northeastern and southeastern United States while adding resources to enhance client experience. 

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, announces its acquisition of two nationally recognized Managed IT Services Providers, CompuWorks and A.D.B. Services, Inc.. Based in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, CompuWorks is the ninth acquisition made by Sourcepass since March 2022, with A.D.B. Services Inc. of Atlanta, Georgia it's tenth in eighteen months. 

Founded in 1987, CompuWorks has played an instrumental role in empowering small and mid-sized clients to optimize their technology investments. As part of Sourcepass, CompuWorks broadens its client base and tech bench in the northeast. With the integration, Sourcepass welcomes 30 seasoned IT professionals to positively enhance their expertise and services.  

Sourcepass is committed to maintain their Pittsfield office to best service clients in western Massachusetts and upstate New York. In combination with 2022 acquisition, Suite3 of Easthampton, MA, Sourcepass envisions its western Massachusetts operations to serve as the hub for the greater region. 

"The CompuWorks team believes in aligning IT initiatives with strategic business goals and delivering a world-class customer experience," said Chuck Canton, CEO and Founder of Sourcepass. "The CompuWorks acquisition positions us to become the largest and most capable managed service and security provider in Western Massachusetts. And we have extended our dedication by committing an additional $15mm to the region over the next five years to invigorate job creation and elevate community well-being." 

"We are excited to be part of Sourcepass. And we are confident that this step will only build upon the client experience we have created over the past 35 years", said CompuWorks Founding Partner, Alan Bauman. "We look forward to expanding our presence in our communities and growing local jobs in western Massachusetts." 

Providing IT support since 1995, the acquisition of A.D.B. Services broadens Sourcepass' geographical footprint in the thriving Georgia market.  

"There are several clients currently experiencing rapid growth and share deep-rooted relationships with A.D.B." said Chuck Canton, CEO and Founder of Sourcepass. "We look forward to building upon this strong history backed by our deep service bench and obsession with delivering an experience client's love." 

"My vision has always been to build and grow an innovative business that delivered exceptional value to clients" said A.D.B. Founder, Drew Blumberg. "Joining Sourcepass provides our clients with a wealth of resources that a small company just can't provide. I am confident that together, we will bring immense benefits to our valued customers and employees alike." 

For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit us at www.sourcepass.com

About Sourcepass 

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com

SOURCE Sourcepass, Inc.

Also from this source

Sourcepass Launches Western Massachusetts Regional Division, Appoints Vice President

Sourcepass Honored with Pax8 Beyond Partner of the Year Award at Beyond 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.