Sourcepass appoints Nathan Taylor as SVP, Global Microsoft Practice Leader as they launch their Center of Excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, a global leader in technology solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Nathan Taylor as Senior Vice President, Global Microsoft Practice Leader. In this role, Nathan will lead Sourcepass' new Center of Excellence, a groundbreaking initiative set to debut in Q1 2025. With the Center of Excellence, Sourcepass is resetting the bar for what customers should expect from a Microsoft partner. Through the Center of Excellence, we are delivering unparalleled expertise and strategic solutions to help clients navigate and thrive in the Microsoft Cloud ecosystem.

The Sourcepass Center of Excellence will bring together a team of elite Microsoft-certified architects, engineers, and experts, dedicated to raising standards for quality and innovation in Microsoft-based solutions. This team ensures Sourcepass clients benefit from the latest Microsoft technologies and enjoy a seamless, strategic experience throughout every phase of their cloud transformation journey.

Nathan Taylor, a seasoned leader in technology with nearly 20 years of experience, comes to Sourcepass from machineLOGIC, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. Renowned for his forward-thinking approach to cloud architecture and cybersecurity, Nathan has a proven record of guiding teams in the creation of secure, high-impact solutions that empower businesses. His dedication to simplifying technology and his passion for customer success make him the perfect leader to shape the Center of Excellence into a hub of innovation and excellence.

"Nathan brings both a strategic vision and deep client focus," said Chuck Canton, CEO of Sourcepass. "Under his leadership, our MCOE will be uniquely equipped to deliver high-value solutions that address our clients' most complex needs. We're thrilled to have him at the helm of this transformative initiative."

Through the Center of Excellence, Sourcepass is not only expanding its Microsoft capabilities but is also making a significant investment in cutting-edge tools and insights, ensuring clients receive unparalleled support and expertise. Stay tuned as Sourcepass prepares to set a new industry benchmark in Q1 2025 with this exciting launch.

