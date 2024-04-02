Sourcepass has been recognized by Gartner® in the Midmarket Context for North America: Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services

Sourcepass has been evaluated for capabilities including Foundational endpoint services, ODWS offerings, IT outsourcing services and more.

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, has been named on Gartner® 2024 Magic Quadrant™: Mid-Market Study for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services. According to Gartner, "Vendors included in this Magic Quadrant™ Perspective have customers that are successfully using their products and services. Selections are based on analyst opinion and references that validate IT provider claims."

Sourcepass is proud to have been named by Gartner® as a Notable Magic Quadrant™ ODWS service Vendor in the mid-market space. Sourcepass CEO, Chuck Canton, said "Being acknowledged by Gartner® in our space we feel is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Our commitment to enhancing client experience through cutting-edge solutions powered by AI sets a new standard for the industry. This recognition fuels our passion to continue pushing boundaries and shaping the future."

Co-Founder and SVP, Strategic Alliances, Roli Points explains, "Our goal is to elevate engagement and productivity for our client's employees by providing them with the right technology, 24/7/365 service and a frictionless experience. Our platform Quest enables delivery of ODWS and provides our clients full visibility to leverage their investment in IT to drive business outcomes."

As businesses continue to make the digital transformation to the cloud, a new classification is emerging: Outsourced Digital Workspace Services (ODWS). This new term represents the next chapter in business transformation, leveraging the full embrace of cloud technologies, modern security, automation, and artificial intelligence to create a unique online digital experience that drives growth, provides deep insight into data, and delivers a seamless online experience for employees and customers alike.

Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

The Midmarket context for North America is a part of a larger body of research on this topic. Download the Gartner® report to learn more, and please view Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services for more details on the broader enterprise ODWS study.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com.

