Sourcepass Named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List in Three Categories

News provided by

Sourcepass, Inc.

12 Dec, 2023, 09:06 ET

Inc. has recognized Sourcepass for their elevation of the IT Industry and overall community impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, has been named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the General Excellence, IT Management, and On the Rise: 0-4 years in business categories. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 12), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, "Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole."

"Being named as winners in three categories is a confirmation that we are significantly elevating the IT services industry while also having a positive impact on our communities", said Sourcepass CEO, Chuck Canton. "We are passionate about entrepreneurship and are proud of the recognition by Inc. for our commitment to corporate responsibility."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 70 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About Sourcepass
Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com.

About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs its award-winning multiplatform content which reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Sourcepass, Inc.

Also from this source

Sourcepass Achieves ISO 27001 Cybersecurity Certification

Sourcepass Achieves ISO 27001 Cybersecurity Certification

Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, has successfully passed and received the prestigious ISO 27001 certification. ISO...
Grand Opening of Sourcepass Global Experience Center in Melville, NY

Grand Opening of Sourcepass Global Experience Center in Melville, NY

Sourcepass, a renowned IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, proudly marked the Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting for its new office at 515...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.