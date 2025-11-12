Sourgum Brings Simple, Cost-Effective Waste & Recycling Solutions to Milwaukee

The "Amazon of Waste & Recycling" offers instant quotes, easy online booking, and transparent pricing for residents, businesses, and enterprises

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourgum , the nationwide waste and recycling intelligence platform, today announced its launch across the greater Milwaukee area. From one-time cleanouts to multisite construction projects, customers can now book dumpsters and recurring services online, track progress in real time, and count on verified haulers without making multiple phone calls.

"We are confident that our modern online platform and reliable services will simplify waste and recycling for residents and businesses in Milwaukee," said Joe DiNardi-Mack, CEO and Co-Founder of Sourgum. "We built Sourgum to make the process seamless and transparent for everyone from homeowners to enterprises — no missed pickups, no phone tag, and no hidden fees."

What this means for Milwaukee

Simple online platform: Easily order on-demand dumpsters for renovations and cleanouts or scalable, recurring service for commercial operations.

Full visibility and control: Benefit from a combination of enterprise control and local market expertise with real-time tracking and photo-verified service.

Reliable fulfillment: Reduce service interruptions and delays with same-day dumpsters, emergency pickups, and automated routing.

"Our goal is to make waste and recycling effortless," said DiNardi-Mack. "Our technology takes the frustration out of the process so residents and teams can focus on more important tasks."

For more information or to book service in the Milwaukee area, visit sourgum.com .

About Sourgum

Sourgum is the first controlled marketplace for waste and recycling, delivering nationwide enterprise-grade service through a network of 5,000+ vetted local haulers. Sourgum owns the entire service experience through proprietary technology that provides real-time visibility and operational control. Founded by fourth-generation waste industry leaders, Sourgum eliminates the frustration of hidden fees, unreliable service, and fragmented vendor management. Sourgum's platform powers the entire hauler network, enabling enforceable SLAs, verified service, and economies of scale that drive better pricing for customers. Sourgum is transforming the $100B+ waste and recycling industry with solutions that scale with your ambitions, all backed by leading investors including Spark Capital, Suffolk Technologies, and Founder Collective.

