Sourgum Launches Tech-Driven Waste & Recycling Marketplace in the Twin Cities

The "Amazon of Waste and Recycling" Expands, Delivering Instant Quotes, Online Booking, and Transparent Pricing for Businesses and Residents Across Minneapolis and St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourgum, the nationwide waste and recycling intelligence platform, today announced its launch across the greater Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area. Serving everyone from individual contractors to enterprises managing thousands of locations, Sourgum streamlines waste removal with online booking, real-time tracking, and verified haulers, eliminating the need for endless phone calls.

The expansion brings Sourgum's modern, data-driven platform to homeowners, contractors, property managers, and multilocation enterprises across the Twin Cities. Whether they need a single dumpster for a home cleanout, multisite construction coordination, or recurring waste services across thousands of locations, customers gain one centralized platform to control their entire waste ecosystem, backed by a nationwide network of vetted local haulers and dedicated support.

"Waste is one of the last major operational functions without modern infrastructure behind it," said Joe DiNardi-Mack, CEO and Co-Founder of Sourgum. "In markets like the Twin Cities, businesses often manage dozens of vendors without the visibility or consistency they need to operate effectively. Our platform eliminates that fragmentation with a single, connected system that finally brings transparency and efficiency to the industry."

What this means for the Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area

Online ordering: Easily book on-demand dumpsters for home projects or cleanouts, or set up recurring service for commercial operations—all through one streamlined platform.

Complete visibility: Track every delivery in real time, confirm service with photos, and access centralized reporting for all your properties and projects.

Reliable service: Smart, technology-driven routing ensures same-day or next-day availability, fewer missed pickups, and responsive support whenever you need it.

Scalability: From a single home renovation to managing multiple sites across the country, Sourgum provides consistent, dependable service tailored to each customer's needs.

"In the Twin Cities, sustainability is built into how people live and work," said DiNardi-Mack. "By partnering with local haulers, we're helping divert more waste from landfills and giving customers clear, actionable data on the environmental impact of every pickup."

The Minneapolis–St. Paul launch is part of Sourgum's national expansion across the Midwest and Southeast, bringing modern, transparent waste management to more communities nationwide.

For more information or to book service in the Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area, visit sourgum.com.

About Sourgum

Sourgum is the first controlled marketplace for waste and recycling, delivering nationwide enterprise-grade service through a network of 5,000+ vetted local haulers. Sourgum owns the entire service experience through proprietary technology that provides real-time visibility and operational control. Founded by fourth-generation waste industry leaders, Sourgum eliminates the frustration of hidden fees, unreliable service, and fragmented vendor management. Sourgum's platform powers the entire hauler network, enabling enforceable SLAs, verified service, and economies of scale that drive better pricing for customers. Sourgum is transforming the $100B+ waste and recycling industry with solutions that scale with your ambitions, all backed by leading investors including Spark Capital, Suffolk Technologies, and Founder Collective.

