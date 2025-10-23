Sourgum Expands to Des Moines, Iowa, Bringing Tech-Driven Waste & Recycling Services to the Region

The "Amazon of Waste & Recycling" Delivers Simple, Transparent, and Sustainable Solutions for Customers While Empowering Local Haulers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourgum , the fast-growing technology company transforming the waste and recycling industry, today announced its expansion into Des Moines, Iowa, marking the company's first market in the state and another step in its nationwide rollout. The launch extends Sourgum's modern platform for on-demand dumpster rentals and recurring waste and recycling services to residents, contractors, and businesses across the Des Moines metro area.

Des Moines skyline

"Sourgum was built to make waste and recycling as simple as ordering anything else online," said Joe DiNardi-Mack, CEO and Co-Founder of Sourgum. "Des Moines has a vibrant business community and a results driven culture. With our proprietary haulsourcing technology, customers get faster, more reliable, and more sustainable service - and local haulers gain the tools and scale they need to grow."

Transforming waste and recycling through technology

Known as the "Amazon of Waste & Recycling," Sourgum connects customers to a nationwide network of 5,000+ vetted local haulers. Its platform provides instant quotes, transparent pricing, real-time availability, and automated scheduling, delivering a faster, simpler, and more environmentally responsible way to manage waste.

Key benefits

One platform, unified standards: Customers benefit from transparent pricing, verified service, and dedicated support backed by nationwide SLAs.

Empowering local operators: Independent haulers gain new revenue streams, modern dispatch tools, and operational efficiencies.

Achieving zero waste: Sourgum actively diverts recyclables from the landfill and plants a tree in an area affected by deforestation for every order placed.

The Des Moines launch supports everything from home cleanouts and renovations to construction projects, property management companies, retailers, and multi-location enterprises. Customers can book online in minutes and track service end to end, with responsive support from Sourgum's nationwide customer service team.

For more information or to book services in the Des Moines area, visit sourgum.com .

About Sourgum

Sourgum is the first controlled marketplace for waste and recycling, delivering nationwide enterprise-grade service through a network of 5,000+ vetted local haulers. Sourgum owns the entire service experience through proprietary technology that provides real-time visibility and operational control. Founded by fourth-generation waste industry leaders, Sourgum eliminates the frustration of hidden fees, unreliable service, and fragmented vendor management. Sourgum's platform powers the entire hauler network, enabling enforceable SLAs, verified service, and economies of scale that drive better pricing for customers. Sourgum is transforming the $100B+ waste and recycling industry with solutions that scale with your ambitions, all backed by leading investors including Spark Capital, Suffolk Technologies, and Founder Collective.

Media Contact: Joshua Milne, [email protected], 617-501-1620

