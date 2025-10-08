Sourgum Expands to Indianapolis, Bringing Tech-Driven Waste & Recycling Services to Indiana

The "Amazon of Waste & Recycling" Delivers Convenience, Transparency, and Eco-Friendly Solutions While Empowering Local Haulers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourgum , the fast-growing technology company transforming the waste and recycling industry, today announced its expansion into Indianapolis, marking another step in the company's nationwide rollout. The move follows recent launches in Birmingham, Nashville, Atlanta, Raleigh, Louisville, and Jackson, Mississippi.

Indianapolis skyline

Sourgum's platform gives residents and businesses seamless access to on-demand dumpster rentals and recurring waste and recycling services, while enabling local haulers to boost efficiency and profitability through modern tools and nationwide demand.

"Indianapolis is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country, and it deserves modern, transparent, and sustainable waste solutions," said Joe DiNardi-Mack, CEO and Co-Founder of Sourgum. "Our mission is to make waste and recycling as simple as ordering anything else online. With our haulsourcing technology, customers get faster, more reliable, and sustainable solutions while local haulers have the tools and scale they need to drive growth."

Transforming waste and recycling through technology

Known as the "Amazon of Waste & Recycling," Sourgum connects customers to a nationwide network of 5,000+ vetted local haulers. Its proprietary haulsourcing technology provides instant quotes, transparent pricing, real-time availability, and automated scheduling while delivering a faster, simpler, and more environmentally responsible way to manage waste.

Key benefits:

One platform, unified standards : Transparent pricing, verified service, and dedicated support backed by nationwide SLAs.

: Transparent pricing, verified service, and dedicated support backed by nationwide SLAs. Empowering local operators : Independent haulers gain new revenue streams, modern dispatch tools, and operational efficiencies.

: Independent haulers gain new revenue streams, modern dispatch tools, and operational efficiencies. Achieving zero waste: For every order, Sourgum plants a tree in an area affected by deforestation and actively diverts recyclables from landfill.

New look, same mission

This expansion coincides with Sourgum's refreshed brand unveiled in September 2025, including a modernized logo and a cleaner, more intuitive website experience. The updated visual identity reflects Sourgum's commitment to transparency, reliability, and innovation, putting the customer at the center of every solution while making it even easier for residents, businesses, and enterprises to book services.

"The industry has been defined by outdated processes and fragmented service," added DiNardi-Mack. "Our new brand signals the next era of waste and recycling intelligence and an experience that eliminates inefficiencies for customers and haulers alike."

About Sourgum

Sourgum is the first controlled marketplace for waste and recycling, delivering nationwide enterprise-grade service through a network of 5,000+ vetted local haulers. Sourgum owns the entire service experience through proprietary technology that provides real-time visibility and operational control. Founded by fourth-generation waste industry leaders, Sourgum eliminates the frustration of hidden fees, unreliable service, and fragmented vendor management. Sourgum's platform powers the entire hauler network, enabling enforceable SLAs, verified service, and economies of scale that drive better pricing for customers. Sourgum is transforming the $100B+ waste and recycling industry with solutions that scale with your ambitions, all backed by leading investors including Spark Capital, Suffolk Technologies, and Founder Collective.

Media Contact: Joshua Milne, [email protected], 617-501-1620

