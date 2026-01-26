Spotlight on education options during School Choice Week in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Kansas and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Sunflower State, more than 210 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a rally at the state capitol.

Learning choices for Kansas kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Kansas at: schoolchoiceweek.com/kansas

"As options continue to expand in the Sunflower State, our goal is to make sure that parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"Our coalition and event keep growing year after year. More Kansans want the right educational fit for their family and are clamoring for the educational freedom to realize it," said James Franko, President of Kansas Policy Institute

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

