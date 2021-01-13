South Carolina Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates' 2021 Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Ann McCall Salway of Abner Creek Academy in Duncan, SC and Ashley Powell Schneider on Pritchardville Elementary in Bluffton, SC to its 2021 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers from around the country. Salway and Schneider are among 44 teachers from 26 states and Washington, DC chosen for this honor that recognizes educators who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years.

"It goes without saying that this has been an unprecedented school year that has challenged educators, students, and families alike," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "However, this group of Extraordinary Educators—like so many other educators across the country—has more than risen to the occasion. We are proud to recognize Ann and Ashley for their hard work, dedication, and innovative best practices that continue to positively impact the students they serve."

This year's Extraordinary Educators, who were chosen from among hundreds of nominations, will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"I am very honored to represent my school and district as I inform my peers and colleagues on how I use i-Ready data to guide my instruction," said Salway. "I look forward to learning new strategies from other Extraordinary Educators on how to implement data in other ways outside of my norm. I am excited for the experiences in which I will get to participate and can't wait to see what this upcoming year has in store for me!"

"I am very excited and honored to be named an Extraordinary Educator," said Schneider. "Growing up, all I ever wanted to be was a teacher. I have always believed in education and feel this is the career I was meant to do. As an educator, collaboration is one of the greatest ways to make an impact in a classroom. By working with this program, I will have the opportunity to learn and discuss successful strategies and methods with others who truly believe in education. I am excited to discuss, learn, and share strategies and ideas to help the students in both my classroom and school."

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in three-quarters of the state's school districts.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2021 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/2021-Class.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

