South Carolina Virtual School Choice Fair to Celebrate School Choice Week

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolian families are invited to join My SC Education and parents and educators across the state to explore school options from the comfort of their homes during the South Carolina School Choice Week Virtual Fair.

The free virtual fair will feature practical information about private school choice, magnet school choice, homeschooling, and charter school choice; an inspiring conversation with school choice heroine Virginia Walden Ford; and a student performance of the National School Choice Week dance.

During the virtual event, the Governor's official proclamation of School Choice Week in South Carolina will be presented.

The South Carolina Virtual School Choice Fair will take place Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. The event is free but parents and educators must register at crowdcast.io/e/south-carolina-nscw/register .

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2021, which will feature more than 33,000 celebrations across all 50 states.

"While we won't have a large in-person gathering this year, I am extremely excited to celebrate National School Choice Week," said Dr. Parker Outreach Director of My SC Education. "Shining a light on the education choices we have in South Carolina is important, now more than ever."

This event is organized by My South Carolina Education, which seeks to equip parents with understandable information about available education choices so they can make the best decisions for their children's future.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

