South Carolinians Prep for Virtual Celebration as Governor McMaster Proclaims Jan. 24-Jan. 30 "South Carolina School Choice Week"

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Henry McMaster's recent recognition of Jan. 24-Jan. 30 as South Carolina School Choice Week marks the eighth time in the past ten years that the state's governor has proclaimed the Week. Around the country, National School Choice Week raises awareness about opportunity in K-12 education, encouraging families to share information and learn more about school options.

Gov. McMaster's proclamation joins those of hundreds of local, state, and national leaders who are shining a light on education this month.

Due to the pandemic, South Carolina's more than 700 celebrations will take place virtually, including a virtual school fair highlighting schools across the state. The activities aim to spark conversations about the educational opportunities parents want for their children, and the way that educational variety enhances the vibrancy of communities.

Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will join in the more than 33,000 celebrations taking place across America.

"School choice is not an abstract idea; it is a transformative reality for families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are thrilled by the creative plans South Carolina families have made to celebrate safely this year, and for Gov. McMaster's official proclamation."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/south-carolina .

