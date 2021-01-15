"South Dakota School Choice Week" Proclaimed; Governor Kristi Noem Joins Nation's Leaders in Shining a Light on K-12 Education

PIERRE, S.D., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan. 24 through Jan. 30 will officially be South Dakota School Choice Week, thanks to a recent proclamation from Gov. Kristi Noem. This is just the second time in ten years that South Dakota School Choice Week has been officially proclaimed by the state's governor.

Gov. Noem joins more than a dozen other governors and hundreds of local leaders around the country who have issued proclamations for National School Choice Week, which raises awareness about school options and opportunity in K-12 education.

National School Choice Week has turned virtual this year due to the pandemic, and South Dakota families, schools, and organizations will be participating with more than 60 virtual or at-home celebrations. The Week's activities aim to celebrate the school choices available to families and spark timely conversations about how parents can find the best educational fit for their children.

Nationwide, more than 33,000 independently planned activities will safely raise awareness about opportunity in education. Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will join in the celebration.

"School Choice Week, in South Dakota and across the country, is about spotlighting the kids, parents, and educators who are impacted every day by school choices," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "It is inspiring to see South Dakota families speaking up for the choices they appreciate and the choices they wish they had."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/south-Dakota .

SOURCE National School Choice Week

