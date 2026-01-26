South Dakota schools participate in National School Choice Week

PIERRE, S.D., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in South Dakota and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Mount Rushmore State, more than 80 schools are taking part by hosting open houses, information sessions, parent nights, and other events.

Gov. Larry Rhoden is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "South Dakota School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for South Dakota kids include public, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in South Dakota at: schoolchoiceweek.com/south-dakota

"South Dakota's flexible open enrollment policies and tax-credit scholarship program demonstrates how school choice isn't about public versus private schools, but all options that families want for their children," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week