Spotlighting opportunity: School Choice Week in New York

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in New York and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Empire State, more than 1,140 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a student showcase in New York City.

Learning choices for New York kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in New York at: schoolchoiceweek.com/new-york

"The Empire State has many great schools for families to consider for the upcoming school year, from district to charter, private to microschool, and everything in between, including homeschooling," said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week