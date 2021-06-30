South Florida PBS' KidVision Pre-K announce the Full STEAM Ahead Learning Series

The KidVision: Full STEAM Ahead series will educate children on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math with seven different virtual events and hands-on activities. Children will learn by doing. This series will run for seven consecutive weeks starting on Monday, July 5th at 4 PM and continue through August 16 th each Monday at 4:00 PM on ZOOM , Facebook and YouTube LIVE! After each virtual event, the activities will air on all the South Florida PBS channels (WPBT, WXEL and South Florida PBS Kids 24/7).

The KidVision: Full STEAM Ahead Summer Learning Schedule is as follows:

On Monday, July 5 th at 4:00 PM , the virtual event's hands-on activity will explore Science through bubbles. Kids at home will need dish soap, water and a bin to be able to participate. The activity will then air on South Florida PBS July 5 th through the 11 th .

at , the virtual event's hands-on activity will explore through bubbles. Kids at home will need dish soap, water and a bin to be able to participate. The activity will then air on South Florida PBS through the 11 . On Monday, July 12 th at 4 PM , the activity will explore Technology through Simple Machines. Kids at home will need 3 game die and a calculator. The activity will then air on South Florida PBS July 12 th through the 18 th .

at , the activity will explore through Simple Machines. Kids at home will need 3 game die and a calculator. The activity will then air on South Florida PBS through the 18 . On Monday, July 19 th a t 4 PM , the activity will explore Engineering through the process of making box lid mazes. Kids at home will need a box with a lid, straws, tape, pencil, marble and stickers. The activity will then air on South Florida PBS July 19 th through the 25 th .

a t , the activity will explore through the process of making box lid mazes. Kids at home will need a box with a lid, straws, tape, pencil, marble and stickers. The activity will then air on South Florida PBS through the 25 . On Monday, July 26 th at 4 PM , the activity will explore Art through Black Line Designs. Kids at home will need 2 sheets of white paper, black marker, colored markers, and scissors. The activity will then air on South Florida PBS July 26 th through August 1 st .

at , the activity will explore through Black Line Designs. Kids at home will need 2 sheets of white paper, black marker, colored markers, and scissors. The activity will then air on South Florida PBS through . On Monday, August 2 nd at 4 PM , the activity will explore Math through shoes! Kids at home will need a pair of shoes from each member of the family. The activity will then air on South Florida PBS August 2 nd through the 8 th .

at , the activity will explore through shoes! Kids at home will need a pair of shoes from each member of the family. The activity will then air on South Florida PBS through the 8 . On Monday, August 9 th at 4 PM , the activity will explore Science through paper airplanes. Kids at home will need 3 sheets of paper. The activity will then air on South Florida PBS August 9 th through the 15 th .

at , the activity will explore through paper airplanes. Kids at home will need 3 sheets of paper. The activity will then air on South Florida PBS through the 15 . On Monday, August 16 th at 4 PM , the last STEAM activity will explore Engineering through an obstacle course challenge. Kids at home will need a table, chairs, and random obstacles around the house. The activity will then air on South Florida PBS August 16 th through the 22nd.

For more information and to RSVP for any of the above events click here.

KidVision: Full STEAM Ahead is made possible by the Annette Urso Rickel Foundation. The Annette Urso Rickel Foundation seeks to enrich STEAM education in Florida schools and organizations by supporting inspired students and cultivating talented teachers through scholarships and grants.

About South Florida PBS:

SOUTH FLORIDA PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, a 24/7 television and multi-platform health and wellness service. SOUTH FLORIDA PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, SOUTH FLORIDA PBS serves diverse communities from Key West to the Sebastian Inlet and from the Atlantic Ocean west to Lake Okeechobee. SOUTH FLORIDA PBS is committed to creating and presenting unique arts, education and cultural heritage programming, and tells different local stories across a variety of digital media platforms. Some of our award-winning productions include James Patterson's Kid Stew, Changing Seas, Art Loft and Your South Florida. For more information, visit https://www.southfloridapbs.org

CONTACT:

Jeneissy Azcuy Denise Olsak Vice President of Marketing and Communications Communications and Marketing Specialist 305.424.4013 305.424.4008 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE South Florida PBS

Related Links

http://www.southfloridapbs.org

