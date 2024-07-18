South Florida State College Goes Live with Ellucian Banner SaaS

Transformative enterprise resource planning solution optimizes technology infrastructure at one of Florida's top public colleges

RESTON, Va. and AVON PARK, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that South Florida State College (SFSC) has gone live with Ellucian Banner SaaS, a powerful Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform, which is designed specifically for higher education and that delivers comprehensive student, HR, finance, and financial aid management solutions. SFSC joins more than 2,000 Ellucian customers around the globe using the Ellucian SaaS Platform.

SFSC has partnered with Ellucian to modernize and consolidate its technology infrastructure to drive operational efficiency and improve student outcomes. The Ellucian SaaS Platform with Banner, integrated with Ellucian Degree Works, Insights and Experience, now supports enhanced academic planning for the institution's more than 5,000 students. Powering data-driven decision-making for SFSC leaders and elevating the experience for students and employees, the platform will advance the institution's operations, improve student outcomes and drive local workforce development.

"Ellucian is committed to delivering technology that powers higher education so institutions can empower student success," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "We're proud to partner with SFSC as they modernize operations and accelerate outcomes to support their students. Moving to the Ellucian SaaS Platform with Banner empowers SFSC with timely data for better decision-making and improved team efficiency."

"South Florida State College's migration to the Ellucian SaaS Platform with Banner from our on-premise platform has provided us with a robust, secure solution that supports the anytime/anywhere access expectation for students, faculty, and staff," said Peter Elliott, Vice President, Administrative Services, SFSC. "Our partnership with Ellucian has maximized and modernized the technology and staff resources available for our business operations and provides more focused support for faculty to drive student success."

For more information on Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/all-products

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA STATE COLLEGE

South Florida State College (SFSC) is a comprehensive, open-access, higher education institution dedicated to providing a student-centered environment focused on learning and personal enrichment through quality programs and services. At its campuses in DeSoto, Hardee, and Highlands counties and through its online presence, the College offers certificates, associate degrees, and bachelor's degrees that lead to the continued success of its graduates and a variety of opportunities for the educational, cultural, and economic advancement of the service district. SFSC is one of the 28 institutions of the Florida College System.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts

Jess Weston

[email protected]

Melissa Kuehnle

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian