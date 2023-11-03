South Korea Scuba Diving Equipment Market is to grow by USD 30.03 million from 2023 to 2028, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd. and AP DIVING UK, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The scuba diving equipment market in South Korea is estimated to grow by USD 30.03 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.24%. The scuba diving equipment market in South Korea is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer scuba diving equipment market in South Korea are Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., AP DIVING UK, ATOMIC AQUATICS, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, CASCO ANTIGUO COMERCIAL S.L, Cressi Sub Spa, Dive Rite, DOUBLEK PREMIUM DIVING GEAR, Head, Johnson Outdoors Inc., SUUNTO, TECKO Co. Ltd., Underwater Kinetics, and Kinugawa Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Amer Sports Corp. - The company offers scuba diving equipment under the brand name Suunto.

ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - The company offers scuba diving equipment such as snorkeling gear, under the brand name of Gear.

AP DIVING UK - The company offers scuba diving equipment such as premium diving gear.

The company offers scuba diving equipment such as premium diving gear. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Impactful driver- Significant increase in e-commerce

Significant increase in e-commerce Key Trend - Rise in demand for advanced scuba diving equipment

- Rise in demand for advanced scuba diving equipment Major Challenges - An increasing number of counterfeit products for scuba diving equipment

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The chain consists of specialist stores, hypermarkets, and supermarket chains as well as certification centers. In South Korea , the market for scuba diving equipment is characterized by substantial growth because of the presence of specialty stores. The specialty diving shops, specialty clothing stores, and other similar sporting goods retailers are mainly represented in these outlets. There are NB Divers, Aquatic Frontier, and Big Blue 33 among the popular specialty stores in South Korea . Moreover, these shops are very visible together with an extensive range of products. In addition, a number of international players who are interested in expanding their business and operations in South Korea have started to sell their products at these specialty stores.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market Scope in South Korea Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.76

