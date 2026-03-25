South Miami's Homes Deserve a Finish That Lasts, Inside and Out

Spray-Net Brings Its 15-Year Warranted, Factory-Quality Refinishing to the Area's Most Discerning Homeowners, No Replacement Needed

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners across South Miami, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, and Palmetto Bay will soon have a smarter way to transform their homes, thanks to Spray-Net, the rapidly growing home improvement franchise using science and technology to bring solutions to homeowners that weren't possible before

The company has announced a signed agreement with local entrepreneur Vanessa Certain, a Certified Residential Contractor and Miami native, to bring its renowned painting and refinishing concept to South Florida. Spray-Net stands apart in the $400 billion home improvement industry by combining the science of industrial-grade coatings with the convenience of on-site application. From siding, doors, brick, and stucco to kitchen and bathroom cabinets, Spray-Net delivers durable, weather-adjustable, eco-friendly finishes that look brand new, and are often completed in just one day.

The timing is particularly meaningful for South Florida, where aging high-value homes must contend with intense sun, humidity, and hurricane-season weather cycles that can degrade lesser finishes within a few years. Spray-Net's formulations are specifically engineered for durability in exactly these conditions, making the franchise a natural fit for a market where curb appeal and long-term performance are non-negotiable.

"Growing up around construction, I developed a deep passion for watching houses come to life. There's nothing quite like seeing a home transformed, and knowing the craftsmanship behind every detail is something I take personally. Pleasing clients is what drives me, and seeing them fall in love with their home all over again is the most rewarding feeling there is. South Miami homeowners deserve that level of care, and I'm thrilled to bring it to them," says Certain.

Debuting in April 2026, the new business is set to become a game-changer for South Florida residents. In addition to expertise in factory-finished coatings and a 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net also specializes in refinishing Aluminum Siding, Vinyl Siding, Engineered Wood, Fiber Cement, Stucco, Brick, Front & Garage Doors, Windows, and Kitchen Cabinets.

For over a decade, Spray-Net has delivered impeccable results to communities across the United States and Canada. Since its founding, Spray-Net has transformed over 30,000 homes with its smarter, faster, and cost-effective approach. Unlike conventional paints that often chip and peel, Spray-Net delivers a like-new, durable finish on-site, a breakthrough so significant that the company's founder, Carmelo Marsala, received four patents for paint application processes and chemistry. South Florida homeowners now have a durable home painting solution that provides a factory-quality finish without costly replacements.

"We're thrilled to welcome Vanessa to Spray-Net and to plant our flag in one of Florida's most dynamic markets," says Marsala. "Her background as a licensed residential contractor means she doesn't just appreciate the Spray-Net process; she understands it at a technical level that sets her apart. Her ties to the community, her passion for client satisfaction, and her commitment to quality make her exactly the kind of franchisee we're proud to grow with. South Florida homeowners are going to be in very good hands."

To learn more about Spray-Net, visit the company's website at https://www.spray-net.com/ or South Miami's location https://www.spray-net.com/en-us/locations/southmiami

About Spray-Net

Founded in 2010 by Carmelo Marsala, Spray-Net is the innovative home improvement franchise transforming the way property owners revamp their homes. Using proprietary, weather-adjustable coatings and a patented application process, Spray-Net delivers a factory-quality finish for exteriors and kitchen cabinets, often in just one day. With a 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net bridges the gap between painting and replacing, delivering a smarter, more cost-effective, and sustainable alternative. As seen on HGTV and featured in Forbes and Entrepreneur, Spray-Net has revamped more than 30,000 homes and sprayed over 21 million square feet of siding across its franchise network.

For more information, visit www.spray-net.com, https://www.spray-net.com/en-us/locations/southmiami

SOURCE Spray-Net