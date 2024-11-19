South University Announces 125-Year Celebration Grant for New Undergraduate Students

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South University (SU) is excited to announce the 125-Year Celebration Grant as part of its 125th anniversary commemoration. As part of South University's 125 years of teaching, the 125-Year Celebration Grant is designed for new undergraduate students enrolling and beginning classes between August 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. This grant offers $125 each quarter for the student's first academic year of enrollment, up to $375. The academic year is the first three quarters or term of enrollment.

South University 125 Year Celebration Grant

This grant may only be combined with the New Student Grant and Path to Graduation Grant, so long as the student also meets the criteria for those two grants. Students eligible for both the 125-Year and New Student grants could receive up to $1899 off a student's first academic year (additional eligibility criteria is required for each disbursement). It may not be combined with other institutional grants and scholarships or corporate education partnerships (CEPW).

"We are proud to be able to bring new South University students into the fold during this exciting milestone for our institution by extending financial support that will facilitate their journey to obtaining the education and tools they need to succeed as a member of our community," said South University Chancellor Dr. Steven K. Yoho. "This initiative reaffirms South University's commitment to making quality education accessible and celebrates our long-standing tradition of academic excellence."

New undergraduate students enrolled in or beginning classes between August 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024 are eligible for the 125-Year grant. The grant provides $125 per quarter for the first three quarters or term of enrollment. Eligibility is assessed each quarter for continued grant support.

Separately, South University students may also apply for the Path to Graduation Grant, South University also offers the New Student grant, which is available for eligible, new students enrolled in undergraduate programs by November 30, 2024.

The New Student grant applies $508 per quarter for each student's first Academic Year of Enrollment. The academic year is the first three quarters, or terms, of enrollment.

This merit-based grant can be combined with the 125-Year Celebration Grant or the Path to Graduation Grant so long as the student meets the criteria. However, it cannot be combined with any other university institutional grants and scholarships or corporate education partnerships (CEPW). Students are not simultaneously eligible for the 125-Year, Path to Graduation, and New Student grants.

For Grant Details and MOUs, please visit: https://www.southuniversity.edu/paying-for-college/grants

About South University

South University, founded in 1899, has grown from a single location in Savannah, Georgia, to serving over 10,000 students across 11 ground campuses and online curricula. The university offers a wide range of programs, from associate to doctoral levels, focusing on fields such as healthcare, business, and technology.

Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: South University, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406-4805 © 2024 South University. All rights reserved.

South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website (www.sacscoc.org).

