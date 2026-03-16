South University Nursing Programs Achieve Strong NCLEX Pass Rates Across Multiple Campuses in 2025

Orlando campus achieves 100% pass rate for third consecutive year; SU, Savannah returns to NCLEX testing with perfect results

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South University is proud to announce exceptional results from its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs, with graduates across multiple campuses achieving strong pass rates on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) in 2025.

Among the standout performers, South University, Orlando achieved a 100% pass rate for the third consecutive year, while SU, Savannah reported 100% of its first cohort of graduates successfully passing the examination. Additionally, South University, West Palm Beach continued its strong performance with a 96.88% pass rate. These results reflect the dedication of South University's nursing faculty and the rigorous preparation students receive throughout their academic journey.

"These results are a testament to the hard work of our students and the unwavering commitment of our nursing faculty," said Benjamin J. DeGweck, CEO and Chancellor of South University. "At South University, we believe that every student deserves the tools, support, and resources they need to succeed. When our graduates pass the NCLEX and enter the workforce as registered nurses, they're not just achieving a personal milestone…they're joining the front lines of healthcare at a time when skilled professionals are needed more than ever."

South University's BSN programs are offered at multiple campus locations across the Southeast, each providing students with a blend of rigorous coursework, hands-on clinical training, and dedicated faculty mentorship.

The 2025 NCLEX results by campus are as follows:

South University, Orlando: 100% pass rate

South University, Savannah: 100% pass rate

South University, West Palm Beach: 96.88% pass rate

South University, Tampa: 91.67% pass rate

South University's nursing programs are designed to prepare students for the realities of modern healthcare through a combination of classroom instruction, simulation-based learning, and clinical rotations at leading healthcare facilities. Students benefit from small class sizes that allow for individualized attention, as well as comprehensive NCLEX preparation resources that help them approach the licensure examination with confidence.

"Our faculty are deeply invested in each student's success," said Dr. Michelle Krawczyk, Dean, College of Nursing and Public Health at South University. "From the first day of class through graduation and beyond, we work to ensure our students have the knowledge, clinical skills, and critical thinking abilities they need to provide exceptional patient care. These NCLEX results reflect that commitment."

The strong NCLEX results come at a critical time for the healthcare industry. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment of registered nurses will grow faster than the average for all occupations over the coming decade, driven by an aging population and increased emphasis on preventive care.1 South University's nursing programs are positioned to help meet this demand by producing well-prepared graduates who are ready to enter the workforce and make an immediate impact in their communities.

"The quality of our graduates is what differentiates us from our competitors," DeGweck said. "When employers hire a South University nursing graduate, they know they're getting a professional who has been trained to the highest standards and is ready to deliver compassionate, competent care from day one."

South University remains committed to expanding access to high-quality nursing education and continuing to invest in the resources, faculty, and clinical partnerships that drive student success. For more information about South University's nursing programs, visit www.southuniversity.edu/nursing

About South University

South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website (www.sacscoc.org)

1 https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/registered-nurses.htm?

Media Contact:

Juliette Haas

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SOURCE South University