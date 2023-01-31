South University to Expand Minority Access to Education and Healthcare Through New MOUs with Alabama State University and Wallace Community College

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South University is proud to announce partnerships with Alabama State University and Wallace Community College to provide increased educational and healthcare opportunities to minorities in Montgomery and Selma, Alabama. Rich in history, and revered as communities that furthered the progress of the Civil Rights Movement, Montgomery and Selma are statistically challenged by poverty and in need of support and resources.

"These agreements have great potential and exemplify universities working together to establish programs responsive to the needs of students, minorities, and their communities," said Vice Chancellor and Provost at South University, Gil Singletary, Ph.D., JD, MBA, MSW.

South University x Alabama State University

On February 1st at 10AM CT, university officials will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the ASU Minority Pharmacy Grant. The purpose of this MOU is to increase the number of minority pharmacists in Alabama and work to alleviate "pharmacy deserts". Generally found in low-income and minority-populated areas, pharmacy deserts are prevalent in Alabama and many other rural states and counties across America. The poverty rate in Montgomery, Alabama is 57.03% higher than the US average. When areas like Montgomery lack convenient access to a pharmacy, an increasingly essential center for community health services, the issue contributes to minority health disparities.

"Advancing this work is consistent with the work I've always championed to eradicate the social determinants of health," said Singletary. "We are passionate about supporting the students of ASU on their journeys into pharmacy, and thus, giving back to the needs of the Montgomery community."

South University x Wallace Community College

On February 2nd, university officials will sign an MOU to provide an opportunity for Wallace Students to advance their education while remaining in and contributing to their community. This partnership will have a significant impact on future nurses, businesses, and students in general. Nearly 80% of the population in Selma is African American, and the poverty rate in Selma, Alabama is a staggering 182.81% higher than the US average.

"Woven into the fabric of our country's history, Selma is a pivotal piece. We are optimistic and honored to create opportunities for minority students to advance their education and further contribute to the community of Selma," said Singletary.

For more information on the South University/ASU agreement and the South University/Wallace Community College agreement, please contact South University's Montgomery campus at 1-334-395-1198.

About South University

South University is an academic institution dedicated to providing educational opportunities for the intellectual, social, and professional development of a diverse student population.

To achieve this purpose, the institution offers focused and balanced programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctoral levels. A broad-based core curriculum is offered, promoting critical thinking, effective verbal and written communication, and skills for life-long learning. Additionally, the University focuses on developing the requisites to appreciate knowledge as well as a pursuit of lifelong learning.

Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. * Credentials and experience levels vary by faculty and instructors. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: South University, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406-4805 © 2023 South University. All rights reserved.

Media contact: Lacy Jansoon, [email protected]

SOURCE South University