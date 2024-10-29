Southeast Asia Industrial RTU Market to Grow by USD 83.8 Million (2024-2028) as Modular RTUs Gain Popularity; AI-Powered Market Evolution Report - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The Industrial remote terminal unit (RTU) market in southeast asia size is estimated to grow by USD 83.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Rising popularity of modular RTUs is driving market growth, with a trend towards application of RTUs in smart city expansion. However, deployment and communication reliability issues of RTUs poses a challenge.Key market players include ABB, Advantech Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation, Brodersen Systems AS, Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ICP DAS CO. LTD., Kalki Communication Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Terma AS, Toshiba Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp..

Industrial Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Market In Southeast Asia Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 83.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.2 Regional analysis Southeast Asia Performing market contribution Southeast Asia at 100% Key countries Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Rest of Southeast Asia Key companies profiled ABB, Advantech Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation, Brodersen Systems AS, Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ICP DAS CO. LTD., Kalki Communication Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Terma AS, Toshiba Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market Driver

The industrial Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) market in Southeast Asia is experiencing notable growth due to the increasing development of smart cities in the region. A prime example is Indonesia's new capital, Nusantara, which began construction in May 2024. This ambitious project, located on Borneo Island, highlights the importance of digital transformation in modern urban planning. Nusantara, designed as the world's first smart forest city, showcases the rising demand for RTUs in managing and monitoring urban infrastructure. With the deployment of high-speed Internet networks and advanced technology, the city's efficient functioning relies on RTUs for data acquisition, control, and communication across various sectors, including utilities, transportation, and environmental monitoring. The global push towards smart city development positions the industrial RTU market in Southeast Asia for substantial growth. This trend is expected to continue as investments in smart city projects increase worldwide. Consequently, the application of RTUs in smart city expansion will significantly impact the market during the forecast period.

The Industrial Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in sectors requiring emissions monitoring, mine sites, air traffic equipment, hydro-graphic projects, electrical power transmission, natural gas networks, outdoor warning sirens, and the Power Generation Industry. Key manufacturers include prominent vendors of Wireless and Wired Industrial RTUs. Trends include infrastructure upgrades for grid efficiency, voltage levels, and automation control systems. Deployment types span power sector applications such as oil and gas, offshore platforms, onshore oil wells, pump stations, wastewater collection, and environmental monitoring. Monitoring technologies cover electrical devices, sensor signals, and digital signals. Data security is paramount, with microprocessor-controlled, electronic devices and distributed control systems like SCADA and telemetry data essential for master system remote monitoring. The economic, political, and social landscapes influence market dynamics. Emissions monitoring addresses pollution concerns, while voltage levels ensure grid reliability. Automation and control systems improve operational efficiency. In the Power Sector, RTUs play a crucial role in managing electrical power transmission and natural gas networks, ensuring grid efficiency and reducing pollution.

Market Challenges

Industrial operations rely heavily on Remote Terminal Units (RTUs) for efficient and reliable data collection and control in remote or harsh environments. However, deploying RTUs comes with significant challenges. Communication reliability is a major concern, as wireless signals can be disrupted by physical obstructions, weather conditions, and electromagnetic interference, leading to data transmission delays or losses. Power management is another issue, with RTUs relying on battery power or solar energy, which have their limitations. Battery-powered RTUs require regular maintenance and replacement, while solar-powered ones depend on consistent sunlight exposure. To overcome these challenges, industries must invest in advanced communication technologies and power management solutions, such as resilient communication protocols, signal boosters, and redundant communication pathways. Innovations in energy storage and management, like efficient batteries and hybrid power systems, can also help mitigate power-related issues. Addressing these challenges is crucial for the success of RTUs in industrial operations and the growth of the RTU market.

The Industrial Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) market encompasses various industries including emissions monitoring, mine sites, air traffic equipment, hydro-graphic, electrical power transmission, natural gas networks, outdoor warning sirens, and the Biosphere II project. Prominent vendors offer both wired and wireless RTUs to cater to diverse deployment types. Key industries like power generation, oil and gas, and waste water collection rely heavily on RTUs for automation and control systems, infrastructure upgrades, grid efficiency, and voltage level management. Challenges in this market include data security, economic, political, and social landscapes. Monitoring technologies must ensure reliable transmission of sensor signals and digital signals from electrical devices. RTUs must be microprocessor-controlled, electronic devices capable of distributed control systems, SCADA, and telemetry data processing. The power sector, including onshore and offshore oil platforms, pump stations, and wastewater collection, requires real-time remote monitoring for environmental monitoring, pollution control, and air quality management.

Segment Overview

This industrial remote terminal unit (rtu) market in southeast asia report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Wireless industrial RTU

1.2 Wired industrial RTU End-user 2.1 Oil and gas

2.2 Power generation

2.3 Chemicals and petrochemical

2.4 Water and wastewater industry

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 Southeast Asia

1.1 Wireless industrial RTU- The Industrial RTU market refers to the sale and deployment of Remote Terminal Units in industrial settings. These devices enable remote monitoring and control of industrial processes, enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs. Key players in this market include Siemens, Schneider Electric, and Honeywell. The market is driven by the increasing demand for automation in industries and the need for real-time data monitoring. Growth is expected to continue, with a focus on advanced features such as data analytics and cybersecurity.

Research Analysis

The Industrial Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) market refers to microprocessor-controlled electronic devices used in industrial automation for remote monitoring and control applications. These units are integral components of distributed control systems (DCS) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. RTUs collect telemetry data from various sensors and transmit it to the master system for processing and analysis. They find extensive use in various industries, including oil and gas (onshore and offshore platforms, pump stations), wastewater collection and environmental monitoring (pollution, air quality, emissions monitoring), mine sites, air traffic equipment, hydro-graphic, electrical power transmission, natural gas networks, outdoor warning sirens, and the Biosphere II project. RTUs come in both wired and wireless versions to cater to diverse industrial requirements. The Power Generation Industry is a significant consumer of RTUs due to the need for remote monitoring and control of power plants.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) market refers to microprocessor-controlled electronic devices used in distributed control systems for monitoring and controlling industrial processes. These RTUs are integral components of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, enabling remote monitoring and automation of various industries. Applications span across sectors such as oil and gas (offshore platforms, onshore oil wells, pump stations), wastewater collection, environmental monitoring (pollution, air quality, emissions monitoring), mine sites, air traffic equipment, hydro-graphic, electrical power transmission, natural gas networks, outdoor warning sirens, and the Biosphere II project. The economic landscape of the RTU market is driven by infrastructure upgrades, grid efficiency, and power sector growth. The political landscape includes regulations and policies influencing data security and emissions monitoring. Social factors include the increasing demand for automation and control systems. Two main types of RTUs exist: wireless and wired. Key monitoring technologies include sensor signals and digital signals. Prominent industries include power generation and wastewater collection. Key manufacturers focus on developing advanced RTUs with enhanced data security features. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing need for real-time monitoring and automation in various industries.

