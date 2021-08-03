Southeast Building Conference Honors Watercrest Sarasota as a Grand Award Winner in the 2021 Aurora Awards Design Competition

Established in 1979, the Aurora Awards are presented annually by the Southeast Building Conference to outstanding builders, planners, architects, developers, designers and interior merchandisers for residential and commercial projects in the southern United States and Eastern Caribbean. This year's winners were selected from a competitive field of nearly 300 entries in categories including interior design, detailing, custom and renovation work, as well as diverse commercial, recreational and specialty buildings.

"Receiving these prestigious design awards in consecutive years is a testament to the stellar quality of design and innovative lifestyle features in our Watercrest communities," said Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Thanks to the collaboration of our talented Watercrest team and skilled partners, Watercrest Sarasota has earned national recognition as a senior living community at the forefront of our industry."

Watercrest Sarasota is a signature Watercrest product partnered by Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties. The design team includes Interior Design Associates, HKS Architecture, LifeBUILT Architecture, and Walker and Company construction. The newly-constructed, luxury senior living campus is comprised of 72 independent, 94 assisted living and 32 memory care residences with world-class amenities and exceptional care. The architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, Florida-style outdoor living spaces, as well as exquisitely designed dining venues in a resort-style environment.

Watercrest Sarasota is ideally located at 4100 University Parkway in Sarasota, Florida. For community information, contact Collin Baranick, Executive Director at [email protected] or 941-979-1396.

Watercrest Sarasota is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties. Their first project, Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care opened in 2020 in Naples, FL.

About United Properties

United Properties has been creating deep roots in the commercial real estate industry for more than 100 years. The company imagines new possibilities in real estate to help enrich communities and create lasting legacies. United Properties provides market expertise for ground-up development, redevelopment and acquisitions of value-add and stable investments. The company invests in and develops office, industrial, retail, mixed-use and senior housing properties. United Properties is owned by the Pohlad Companies and is headquartered in Minneapolis, with offices in Denver and Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.uproperties.com and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

