Southeast Building Conference Recognizes Watercrest Naples as a Double Award Winner in the 2020 Aurora Awards Design Competition

Watercrest Naples received the Silver Award as a finalist in the Best Service Enriched Senior Community category and the Best Commercial Project Over 20,000 Square Feet category. Finalists were selected from over 200 entries in categories including interior design, detailing, custom and renovation work, as well as diverse commercial, recreational, and specialty buildings.

Established in 1979, the Aurora Awards are presented annually to outstanding builders, planners, architects, developers, designers, and interior merchandisers for residential and commercial projects in the southern United States and Eastern Caribbean.

Watercrest Naples is a 128-unit luxury senior living community developed by Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties; and constructed by Walker & Company. The community offers 96 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Architected by D2 Architecture with interior design by Interior Design Associates, the community boasts a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces in a peaceful setting. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"Thanks to the collaboration of our talented Watercrest team and skilled partners, Watercrest Naples has earned national recognition as a senior living community at the forefront of innovation and building excellence," said Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our uniquely-designed Watercrest communities and to serve seniors and their families in the spectacular settings they deserve."

Ideally located at 9015 Bellaire Bay Drive, Watercrest Naples is just minutes from sandy white beaches, and casually elegant shopping, dining and cultural venues. The city offers nature lovers and sports enthusiasts unlimited opportunities to enjoy their favorite pastimes, while the grand architecture, friendly people, and pleasant year-round climate make Naples an extraordinary place to call home. For community information, contact Dawn Osterweil, Executive Director at 239-734-5639.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative and artfully designed Market Street Memory Care Residences offer unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Founded in 1916 and based in Minneapolis, United Properties has developed nearly 200 projects totaling more than 20 million square feet and nearly $1 billion over the last 30 years. Since 2004, United Properties has developed 15 senior housing communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver markets, with seven more under development. For information on United Properties, visit http://www.uproperties.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

