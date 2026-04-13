Southeast Coastal State Chapters Come Together to Lead and Advocate for Financial Education

ORLANDO, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) is pleased to spotlight its growing presence in the Southeast Coastal Region through active state chapters in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. These chapters collectively form a dynamic regional alliance focused on improving financial literacy, promoting economic empowerment, and supporting sustainable financial wellness efforts.

While operating independently within their respective states, the chapters maintain a shared regional vision. Their coordinated efforts address financial education gaps that affect learners and families, while reinforcing the systems necessary to deliver high-caliber instruction and advocacy.

Expanding Access and Strengthening Academic Rigor

The Southeast Coastal region's state chapters are committed to increasing equitable access to financial education and ensuring that standards reflect the rigor applied to other academic subjects. Their advocacy includes stronger statewide graduation mandates, credentialed instructors, outcome-based assessments, structured K-12 pathways, family engagement, and reliable funding mechanisms. The coalition's goal is to establish financial education as a foundational life skill backed by measurable impact and long-term sustainability.

Representatives from each chapter contribute to advisory boards that guide regional strategy and state-level influence of financial education mandates. Their collective backgrounds span finance, public policy, education, and community leadership.

Regional Advisory Leadership

Laquetta McGill, CFEI®, CPFWC, South Carolina – over 20 years' experience across banking, insurance, financial services, and sales; Lender Optimization Consultant with TruStage; Founder/CEO of MyPLAN Consulting Group and its nonprofit financial education arm, MyPLAN Forward.

Michael D. Fluker, CFP®, CFEI®, Florida – 20+ years of experience advancing economic opportunity through education, empowerment, and strategic community partnerships; Manager, Financial Wellbeing Program at Credit Union 1, leading strategic efforts to enhance the financial health of credit union members and partners.

Chicarra Jones, MBA, South Carolina – financial educator, author, and advisor; creator and lead instructor of the BankWork$ program, a transformative initiative that has successfully trained over 200 individuals with knowledge and skills to secure careers in banking and finance.

Dr. Shameka Jones, MD, Georgia – physician, educator, community leader; co-founder of VeraRosa Higher Learning Scholarship, leading initiatives that expand access to STEM education and literacy; helps young learners develop analytical and problem-solving skills that empower sound financial decision-making.

Renee Price, CFEI®, CPM, Alabama – financial strategist and entrepreneur; President of Work Smart Solutions, focusing on helping small businesses and founders become financially, operationally, and compliance-ready for sustainable growth.

Erick Sanon, Florida – more than two decades experience as a financial services professional, educator, and community advocate; expands access to practical financial knowledge for the underserved; founder of BrightBridge Insurance and co-partner in UV Financial Solutions, specializing in Medicare planning.

Jannese Torres, MS, CFEI®, Florida – author, award-winning podcast host, and entrepreneur; founder of Yo Quiero Dinero, a company that teaches marginalized communities about entrepreneurship, investing, financial independence, and creating passive income streams.

Through their collaborative leadership, these advisors will advance evidence-based solutions and drive improvements in financial wellness outcomes throughout Southeast Coastal communities.

"Each state chapter serves its local communities' distinct needs, yet we are united in our commitment to improving financial well-being," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. "By working together regionally, we elevate standards and expand access to critical financial tools."

As a state-level initiative of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the Southwest Coastal Financial Educators Council supports financial education professionals through accredited training, credentialing for financial educators, and program development resources. NFEC is an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation dedicated to raising instructional standards and improving real-world financial outcomes.

Media Contact:

Claudia Martins

7026203059

[email protected]

SOURCE National Financial Educators Council